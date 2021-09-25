CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

A Mysterious Island Trail In Maine Will Take You To The Original Battery Steele Military Fort Ruins

There are some places in Maine that offer tons of beauty. There are also plenty of places to visit when you want a dose of history. And then there are places that offer a mix of both! Peaks Island, located in Casco Bay, just off the coast of Portland is a beautiful place to spend the day. But it’s also home to a former military fort that can still be visited today. This hike will take you there!

Peaks Island is just one of the many islands located in Casco Bay, just off of Portland. The islands, known as the "Calendar Islands," get their name from the fact that there are 365 of them! Of the ones that can be visited easily, Peaks is one of our favorites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PoUuJ_0c7YB15Q00
wallyg / Flickr

The island is just about three miles all the way around, which makes for a lovely walk. You can also rent a golf cart when you get off the ferry to explore the island on wheels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06useT_0c7YB15Q00
Katharine M / alltrails.com

Of all the ways to explore, we love the 4-mile Peaks Island Loop the best!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJJry_0c7YB15Q00
cwalkenisgod / Google

While much of the route is actually the road around the island, there are off-shoots that head further inland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SF2Vc_0c7YB15Q00
Lam Nguyen / alltrails.com

These are fun little diversions that feel secret and mysterious!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLBUK_0c7YB15Q00
Colin Maynard / Google

Especially when you come to Battery Steele!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwlXX_0c7YB15Q00
Jess Montgomery / Google

Situated in the center of the island, this former military fort was built in 1942 to help support World War II.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wh9Oe_0c7YB15Q00
Elizabeth G / alltrails.com

Battery Steele was not the first military effort on the island, though. First used by the army in the early 1900s during World War I, a searchlight shelter, a generator building and a bunker were built as part of the official Portland Harbor Defenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0Hje_0c7YB15Q00
Michael Perry / Google

As part of its work to guard Portland Harbor, the fort was armed with two 16-inch MkIIMI guns! Walking around it today it's hard to imagine any of this. That might be the result of the art that is now a major part of Battery Steele.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DvaM_0c7YB15Q00
Tanja Stendahl / Google

In fact, the fort was once used as an entire art gallery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kn61M_0c7YB15Q00
subinev / Flickr

The fort never saw any fighting and it was purchased by the Peaks Island Land Preserve in 1995 to be saved as a public space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jOIy_0c7YB15Q00
Katharine M / alltrails.com
The hike leading to the fort is beautiful, so even if ruins of former military buildings isn't your cup of tea this is a hike you'll want to take.

The Peaks Island Loop Trail can be accessed any time of year. People report that it’s best used between March and November. We agree that it’s a beauty in the spring, summer and fall, but winter is perfectly doable, too. You can learn more about the trail by visiting this page on alltrails.com . You can see a map of the island with key spots to visit by checking out the Peaks Island and Preserve website . You’ll need to take the Casco Bay Lines ferry to the island so be sure to check their schedule when planning you’re trip.

If you love the idea of seeing abandoned spots and ruins, we’ve got a few more for you. These 9 unbelievable ruins in Maine will transport you to the past .

Community Policy