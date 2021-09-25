OP-ED: New form of government not change we need
One of the most wasteful exercises of government is proposing solutions in search of problems. Washington County Commissioners Diana Irey Vaughan and Larry Maggi have done exactly that in their politically motivated proposal for a government study commission to examine the governmental structure of Washington County. This is particularly wasteful when one considers the number of real problems that do need to be addressed in the county.observer-reporter.com
