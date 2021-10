SEATTLE — Hundreds of first responders, medical workers and state employees are joining a lawsuit over Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. William Cleary and his wife Sherra Rae said they are unvaccinated and don't plan to get the shots. He's a firefighter in the Seattle area, she works at a major hospital, and both could lose their jobs after October 18, which is the state’s vaccine deadline for state, health care and education workers.

11 DAYS AGO