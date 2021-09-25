VIDEO: Man takes deputies on wild chase through North Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows a driver crashing head-on into a deputy’s patrol car and then taking deputies on a wild chase through town. It happened last month on Fourth Street in Los Ranchos. Another deputy had already been trying to pull the car over for speeding. When the second deputy joined the pursuit and immediately got smashed head-on. That didn’t stop the deputy from taking off after the car.