CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

College football schedule today: TV channels, start times for every Week 4 top 25 game

By Zac Al-Khateeb
Sporting News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 4 of the college football season should serve as the calm before the storm the following Saturday, when several top-25 teams face off. This week, only two ranked games take place, both at neutral sites: No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin will get the "College GameDay" treatment at Soldier Field in Chicago in a game that has significant College Playoff implications for both teams. And look for Jack Coan to reunite with the Badgers, with whom he played for three seasons.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Scott Frost, Wife Share Moment After Today’s Win

Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers earned a much-needed victory over Fordham on Saturday afternoon. Nebraska began the season in awful fashion in a crushing loss to Illinois last Saturday. Frost even said it was like he was watching the “same old movie” because of all the Huskers’ mistakes. It goes without saying they needed to beat Fordham on Saturday. They did.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Channel#College Football#At T Tv#Football Games#Tv Streaming#American Football#Notre Dame#College Gameday#College Playoff#Badgers#Texas A M#Sec#Aggies#Ap#Sporting News#Unlv#Cbs Sports Network#Fox Sports 1#Espn2#Abc
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer has message for Jaguars fans after second loss

Urban Meyer has coached just two games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he already feels the need to ask fans to not hit the panic button. The Jags turned in another poor performance on Sunday, this time against a Denver Broncos team that is now 2-0 but not expected to be a playoff contender. After jumping out to a 7-0 lead early, Jacksonville managed just six points in the final three quarters en route to a 23-13 loss. Meyer released a message to Jaguars fans through the team after the game and urged them to “hang in there with us.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chargers’ Brutal Injury News

On Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Chargers suffered devastating injury news about one of the team’s best young players. According to a report from Chargers reporter Daniel Popper, linebacker Kenneth Murray went down with a lower leg injury. Murray reportedly grabbed at his lower leg and had to be carted off the field.
NFL
USA Today

Paul Finebaum ranks college football's top four

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has ranked college football’s top four teams following week one action. Week one was very eventful. Let’s recap what happened in week one. UNC fell to Virginia Tech on Friday night. Georgia dominated Clemson’s offense and won a 10-3 brawl over the Tigers. Ohio State held off Minnesota to win 45-31. LSU lost on the road to Chip Kelly and UCLA. Penn State won a defensive battle at Wisconsin.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy