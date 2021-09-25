CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger 'set to become one of the highest paid defenders ever' as Bayern Munich and Juventus 'prepare to offer Germany international a mammoth £400,000 a week' when his contract ends

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea defender Antonio Rudiger could command a staggering pay packet of £400,000 a week if he leaves Stamford Bridge when his deal expires at the end of the season, according to a report. Germany regular Rudiger has been a key player for Thomas Tuchel since the Blues boss arrived in...

Yardbarker

Chelsea make Juventus defender a priority target

Matthijs de Ligt remains one of the most important players at Juventus and the Bianconeri remain keen to keep hold of the Dutch defender. He joined them in 2019 as one of the most sought-after players with the Bianconeri seeing off competition from top clubs like Barcelona to sign him.
Thomas Tuchel
#Bayern Munich#Juventus#Chelsea#Real Madrid
ClutchPoints

Bayern keeping tabs on Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Amid his impressive form for Chelsea, Antonio Rudiger has crept onto the radar of Bayern Munich, according to Goal. Real Madrid and PSG are also monitoring the German international, who has yet to sign a contract extension at Stamford Bridge with his current deal expiring next summer. It’s believed to...
chatsports.com

Bayern Munich 'are the latest club to register an interest in Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger' as German giants join Real Madrid and PSG in keeping an eye on defender's contract situation at Stamford Bridge

Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the list of European heavyweight clubs interested in signing Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger. The German centre back, who played a key role in Thomas Tuchel's side winning the Champions League last season, has a current deal at Stamford Bridge which expires next summer. Talks about an...
Chelsea F.C.
Absolute Chelsea

Julian Nagelsmann Breaks Silence on Bayern Munich's Reported Interest in Antonio Rudiger

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has offered his stance on the future of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. Rudiger, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and still hasn't penned a new deal in west London despite ongoing talks. His wage demands are putting Chelsea off with the central defender wanting to become one of the highest paid earners at the club.
Tribal Football

Rudiger ready to quit Chelsea; demanding £400,000-a-week contract

Antonio Rudiger is ready to leave Chelsea for a bank-busting contract. The Mirror says Rudiger is set to make himself one of the highest paid defenders ever with a £400,000-a-week pay packet abroad. The 28-year-old Chelsea defender, one of the most influential figures within the European Champions' ranks, is out...
FanSided

Bayern Munich can fit Antonio Rudiger in current wage structure

It has been another good week for Bayern Munich on the pitch as they collected all three points away at Greuther Furth on Friday. Along with this result, there has also been an interesting development on the transfer front reported in Germany. Multiple media outlets have confirmed Die Roten’s interest...
Tribal Football

David Alaba defends kissing Real Madrid badge amid Bayern Munich anger

David Alaba has explained kissing the Real Madrid badge at his signing ceremony. Alaba upset many Bayern Munich supporters with the gesture. But he told BILD: "It doesn't mean that I no longer love Bayern. It was just a very special day for me. "It was the beginning of a...
