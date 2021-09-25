Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger 'set to become one of the highest paid defenders ever' as Bayern Munich and Juventus 'prepare to offer Germany international a mammoth £400,000 a week' when his contract ends
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger could command a staggering pay packet of £400,000 a week if he leaves Stamford Bridge when his deal expires at the end of the season, according to a report. Germany regular Rudiger has been a key player for Thomas Tuchel since the Blues boss arrived in...www.chatsports.com
