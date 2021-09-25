EDITORIAL: Washington demolitions a step in the right direction in blight fight

Anyone who frequently walks in downtown Washington had to feel a sense of surprise when they came upon North Main and West Chestnut streets last week. A long-abandoned storefront near the corner of those streets that had been sitting empty for a generation and steadily decaying was at long last being torn down. Year after year, it had just become part of the landscape – an eyesore taking up space, a persistent reminder of how parts of Washington’s downtown business district were being hamstrung by blight.