Duluth East junior Austan Orvedahl ran for 187 yards on 25 attempts and all three Greyhound touchdowns to lead his team to a 21-7 win over Cloquet Friday, Sept. 24. Orvedahl scored all three of his touchdowns in the first half, but had three runs over 35 yards in the second half — including a 36-yard scamper on a fake punt — to extend Duluth East drives and take valuable minutes off the clock.