The PRIDE OF CULVER-STOCKTON MARCHING BAND is a corps style program as part of the music department at C-SC. The bands are referred to as the THRILL ON THE HILL Marching Band and the PRIDE OF C-SC Pep Band at Culver-Stockton College. The marching band will be featured in the homecoming parade. Scholarships are available for college students. Contact Ryan Christian, Marching Band Director or text the word Music to 573-313-8425 to learn more about Culver-Stockton College Music and ensembles.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO