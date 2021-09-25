Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Moore County is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Add your flower to the fight to end Alzheimer’s and help raise important funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Plans are moving forward for the Walk — including options for you to join at the local event or Walk From Home in your neighborhood. No matter where you Walk, the health and safety of all remain top priority as decisions are made about event details. If you prefer to Walk From Home, the Walk-day experience will be available through the website and mobile app. For more information or to register, visit act.alz.org/MooreCounty.