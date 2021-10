For the Chicago Blackhawks, training camp opened on Sept. 23, which means we are that much closer to the season starting. It is fun to see all the players arrive and look especially eager for the puck to drop. Something that sticks out about this training camp is that it is jam-packed. There are 63 players: 38 forwards, 18 defensemen and seven goalies. There are a lot of players fighting for limited spots, and some are even fighting for redemption. Training camp is always an eventful occasion for fans to witness, and Day 1 didn’t fall short. Here are takeaways from the big first day.

