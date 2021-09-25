CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage Central completes comeback over B.C. Lakeview

By Zac Harmon
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oSr04_0c7Y6fy100

Portage Central (2-2, 2-1) went on the road to Battle Creek Lakeview (3-1, 2-1) in a battle to keep pace in the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference.

The Mustangs trailed by two scores just :30 into the 4th quarter when the Spartans' Jacob Kucharczyk got the QB sneak across the goal line on 4th down.

Portage Central mounted a drive, with Frank Roseman capping it off with a TD. The Mustangs converted the 2-point try to make it a 16-15 game with 5:47 left.

Lakeview was not content to leave the score that way. QB Kucharcyzk ran 57 yards on a designed run for six. The PAT was no good, keeping the Mustangs down just one score at 22-15.

Portage Central facing more than 50 yards with just over a minute left on the clock went into their bag of tricks. QB Caleb Scnell tossed back to RB Caleb Porter. Porter fired deep, finding Grant Pikkaart wide open for the touchdown.

The Mustangs chose to go for the win with a 2-point conversion, and it worked.

With time still on the clock, Lakeview had a chance to pull out the win, but Frank Roseman came up with an interception to seal the comeback win for Portage Central.

Final Score: Portage Central 23, Battle Creek Lakeview 22.

Portage Central improves to 3-2 overall, and 3-1 in the SMAC.

Battle Creek Lakeview falls to 3-2 overall, and 2-2 in the SMAC.

