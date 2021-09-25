CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comstock Park, MI

Comstock Park beats OK Silver foe Hopkins to remain unbeaten

By FOX 17 News
 9 days ago
Comstock Park beat Hopkins, 42-12 on Friday night to improve to 5-0 overall on the season.

The Panthers were led early by Tyler DeWitt who would get the scoring started before Jackson Gates found Caden Byeriey for another score.

Jackson Gates would score from a yard out to make it 21-0 before the Panthers defense took over.

The Panthers will play at Belding in week six in another pivotal OK Silver matchup.

