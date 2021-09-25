CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aspen, CO

Tony Vagneur: When it comes to love, there’s no horsing around

By Tony Vagneur Saddle Sore
Aspen Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike the trails we hike and ride upon, our forest journeys can be capricious, going down an intriguing path, unintended in the beginning, but bringing a sweet, or bitter, experience before we’re through. And so it was, while shuffling through old email files dating back to the past, in an...

www.aspentimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Times

Tony Vagneur: Spending time at the family stomping grounds

It was one of those intrinsic realizations that sometimes need to hit me over the head before the connection is made, but it goes something like the following tale. The other day my daughter and my grandson went on a horseback ride with me through the fall foliage on a most beautiful day. The importance of the ride was succinctly pointed out by my daughter’s post on her Facebook timeline: “Gorgeous and perfect day riding in our old stomping grounds with my dad. It was pure joy to be able to share it with Cash.”
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
goodmenproject.com

When Love Dies

“Falling out of love” in a marriage occurs in identifiable phases that happen before the decision to divorce is made. There are things partners can do after becoming disappointed, disillusioned, and disaffected in a marriage, but before deciding to divorce. Partners can learn to examine their expectations of marriage, communicate...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen, CO
Lifestyle
Aspen, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
City
Aspen, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Kirstie Taylor

When the truth about love is hard

Love is what makes life worth living. Or at least, that’s what I was told. I grew up in the ’90s; this sentiment about love seemed to be in my face everywhere I went. Disney movies involved women being saved by their knights in shining armor. My friends and I lived for the day our Seventeen Magazine issues came in the mail, shelling out love advice like crack to pubescent teenagers. Every time I hopped into my mom’s car, Dr. Laura’s harsh love advice met my ears.
Gothamist.com

Early Addition: You Can Go Glamping On The Hudson Valley Farm With Tony Soprano's Horse

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here. New research shows that the vast majority of unvaccinated workers who claim they'd rather get fired than get vaccinated are bluffing, and when Mandate Day arrives, they get that shot (and their paycheck).
ANIMALS
Aspen Times

Aspen History: Airport groundbreaking

“Work on Aspen Airport to start immediately,” announced the Aspen Times on September 30, 1948. “After months of waiting for big name airline companies to start some sort of an airport near Aspen, Mr. Charles Bishop, manager at the Hotel Jerome has announced that Mr. Walter Paepcke and Mr. J.V. Spachner, who have long been associated in the Container Corporation of America, will go ahead with the Aspen Airport without delay. Bishop revealed that construction is planned to start next week with earth moving machinery and graders due to arrive at the site which is about five miles below Aspen and paralleling the highway, on what is known as the Stapleton Ranch, later owned by the Biggs-Kurtz Company and recently purchased by Paepcke and Spachner. Present plans call for a 4500 foot strip instead of the 6000 foot strip originally planned. Later the runway can be lengthened to accommodate larger ships. The site will be leveled and carefully graded for possible use yet this winter. When covered by snow this will be sufficient surface for the winter season. Next spring, it will be seeded to come hardy grass that will bind the surface together and keep down the dust. The Rader Flying Service of Glenwood Springs has contracted to operate the field, being available for charter service from Aspen and Glenwood Springs to and from Denver and Grand Junction. Later the Aspen Company hopes to interest some line in maintaining a scheduled service into Aspen a part or all of the year. The County has tentatively agreed to maintain the strip with county equipment especially during the months of heavy snow.” The image above shows Highway 82 and the Stapleton Ranch (site of the future airport) in the 1940s, with Owl Creek Road and Mt. Daly in the background.
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Show#The Horses#Horsing Around#Big Red#Diamond Arrow Farm#War Admiral#Stardust
Motorious

Couple’s Stroll On Beach Turns Into Sand Find

Who expects to find a vintage car while on a romantic walk?. A couple who went on a romantic stroll on a beach in Queensland had an unusual twist to their mundane stroll. They ended up unearthing a vintage car in the sand, which all started with them noticing a little piece of rusty metal where it didn’t belong. They went home and found some tools, and got to work.
RELATIONSHIPS
Union-Recorder

RICH: When twilight comes

Sometimes in the twilight of a fading day, I sit for a spell on the back porch. Occasionally, I read but oftentimes I just watch and listen. I am entertained by the cats, full of complex personalities, that dart around while the dogs lounge on a red gingham pillow and survey all that over which they are masters.
JESUS
Aspen Times

Guest commentary: Youth Film Fest highlights annual YouthZone Ascent fundraiser

Taking their cues from the world around them, eight young filmmakers created movies this summer to tell their stories of how the world around them impacts their choices. The 2021 Youth Film Fest provides a venue for these young advocates to express their view of a quickly changing world and the possibilities they envision moving forward.
CARBONDALE, CO
Aspen Times

Mountain Mayhem: Toasting to travel

On an idyllic Aspen summer evening, elite vacation club Exclusive Resorts (ER) toasted to “the return of travel,” presenting an open-air reception at Glenn Bucksbaum’s Red Mountain residence. The July 22 event was themed to be a “Chic Hoe-Down” with a Western wardrobe encouraged. Cowboy boot and hat-clad attendees arrived...
ASPEN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Aspen Times

Gina Murdock: If you want to be free, you have to let them be

I love riding my mountain bike on the trails near my house in Hunter Creek. These trails are surrounded by some of the most beautiful wilderness I’ve ever seen (thanks to visionary land stewards Dottie Fox, Joy Caudill, Connie Harvey). As I whiz by on my bike, I marvel at the diverse range of flowers, trees and bushes bursting from the earth and I delight in the squeeks of squirrels and the songs of the birdies overhead. It is simply joy-full, especially with the gleaming, golden fall colors.
ASPEN, CO
times-georgian.com

When Cupid comes calling! These stars fell in love at first sight...

Even before the footballer had met the 'Spice Girls' singer, he had fallen for her. He was watching the girl group's video on TV when he told his friend: "See the girl in the dark, short dress’ I'm going to marry her." Victoria was similarly besotted when they met at a charity football match in Manchester in 1997 and knew David was the one as soon as they met, saying it was "completely love at first sight." A year later, the power couple announced their plans to marry at a press conference - and the rest is history!
MANCHESTER, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy