FOXBORO (CBS) — Emotions were already running high ahead of Sunday night’s Patriots-Buccaneers game thanks to the return of Tom Brady. The quarterback was met with a chorus of cheers when he took the field at Gillette Stadium, because most of the folks in New England still loves Tom Brady. Some had even started to warm up to Brady’s new team, but that may no longer be the case. Patriots fans had plenty of boos for the Bucs before the game, when a large number of Buccaneers players huddled on the Patriots logo at midfield just prior to kickoff. That isn’t something...

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO