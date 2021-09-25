Brewers snap losing streak, drop magic number to clinch division to 2
Milwaukee snapped its five-game losing streak Friday night and moved one step closer to clinching the NL Central with a 5-1 win over the New York Mets. Eric Lauer allowed a run in the first, but he stranded the bases loaded to get out of the inning and was lights out the rest of the way. The lefty ended up going 6 2/3 innings, allowing the one run on three hits and striking out nine. He dropped his ERA to 2.93 and improved to 7-5 on the season.www.madcitysportszone.com
