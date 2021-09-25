Daily Log 9/25

Births

Mercy Health

St. Charles Hospital

Christina Brown, Toledo, girl, Sept. 23.

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Mary and Benjamin Wagenknecht, Toledo, girl, Sept. 22.

Mary and Joshua Ohlman, Toledo, boy, Sept. 23.

Elizabeth Cutcher, Oregon, girl, Sept. 23.

Madeline and Adam Murray, Perrysburg, girl, Sept. 23.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Sarah Mroz, Bryan, Ohio, girl, Sept. 23.

Tomara Boxley, Toledo, girl, Sept. 24.

Kaleigh and Anthony Sammut, Toledo, boy, Sept. 24.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Laurie Sharp-Hull and William Hull II, Toledo, boy, Aug. 28.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Sept. 22, 2021

Ronald Fleming, Jr., 50, and Grace Livingston, 47, both of Ottawa Lake, Mich.

Jeremy Flores, 32, and Samantha Anstead, 28, both of Toledo.

Vincent Broadway, 26, and Carolina Consuegra, 23, both of Toledo.

Abdulrahman Al Hitawi, 29, of Toledo, and Rand Abdul-Raziq, 24, of Toms River, N.J.

Karim Jacob, 30, and Ravina Sharma, 28, both of Sylvania.

Alec Elder, 26, and Caitlyn Knight, 26, both of Oregon.

Matthew Leese, 31, and Taylor Wilson, 31, both of Whitehouse.

Jacob Juan, 25, and Ivana Tannish, 23, both of Holland.

David Despoth, 27, and Kasey Volpitta, 25, both of Maumee.

Ryan Bell, 23, and Katie Griesdorn, 26, both of Toledo.

Julian Williams, 27, of Toledo, and Tiffany Hawkins, 26, of Romulus, Mich.

Christopher Stack, 28, and Alicia Honsberger-Goodman, 30, both of Toledo.

Jonathan Farris, 65, and Barbara Michel, 60, both of Toledo.

Juan Villanueva Gutierrez, 35, and Sharon Lozano, 43, both of Toledo.

Vladmir Moqi, 39, Monica Dunsmore, 41, both of Monroe.

Alec Thieda, 31, and Katherine Herold, 33, both of Sylvania.

Ryan O’Mara, 44, and Elizabeth Jacoby, 40, both of Toledo.

Stephen Billings II, 45, and Kimberly Soinski, 46, both of Toledo.

William Bonds, Jr., 32, and Ashley Kasmier, 28, both of Toledo.

Brennan Williams, 24, and Victoria Koebel, 26, both of Oregon.

Steven Klay, 70, and Freda Pollauf, 66, both of Toledo.

Aaron Brown, Jr., 26, and Jessica Gilsdorf, 26, both of Toledo.

Austin Yockey, 27, and Aubry Culbertson, 26, both of Toledo.

Anthony Schafer, 38, and Mary Sankovich, 31, both of Toledo.

Lavelle Richard, 33, and Courtney Vickers, 30, both of Toledo.

Gregory Melroy, 29, of Toledo, and Ellen Ashner, 29, of Waterville.

Crime reports

Homicide

Dorain Neely, shot in 2100 block of Elliott.

Theft

Demar Cole, no loss reported from residence in 900 block of North Huron.

Burglary

Alicia Fry, no loss reported from residence in 1200 block of Alldays.