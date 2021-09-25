CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loveland, CO

Loveland nurse practitioner to pay $20k for advertising misleading COVID-19 cures

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vyLD_0c7Y4rNv00

LOVELAND, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Loveland family nurse practitioner has been ordered to pay a fine after continuing to encourage the effectiveness of alleged cures for COVID-19.

In March of 2020, Siegfried Emme, owner of Loveland Medical Clinic, advertised IV therapies as a treatment for COVID-19.

The Colorado Department of Law sent a cease-and-desist notice to Emme in November 2020. While he agreed to take down the misleading posts, he failed to remove them all.

Emme now faces $40,000 in fines, however, according to the consent judgment filed with the Larimer County District Court Thursday, Emme will pay only $20,000 if he complies with removing the posts.

“My office will hold accountable those who continue to break the law after they are told to stop—and in so doing continue to place the public at risk,” said Weiser. “Falsely advertising alleged ‘cures’ and providing misleading information about treatments for COVID-19 can cause direct harm to patients and delay them from seeking the care they need.”

To report any scams, fraud, price gouging, or other attempts to take advantage of Coloradans during the COVID-19 pandemic, contact Stop Fraud Colorado at 800-222-4444 or click here.

The post Loveland nurse practitioner to pay $20k for advertising misleading COVID-19 cures appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Concerns over staffing and closures emerge after Colorado health care vaccine deadline passes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Hospital Association is expressing concerns about how the state's health care worker vaccine mandate will be enforced. Colorado's current vaccine mandate requires all health care workers to get their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by September 30. Health care employees are required to be The post Concerns over staffing and closures emerge after Colorado health care vaccine deadline passes appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

State reactivates Staffing Shortage Fusion Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Unified Coordination Center (UCC) announced the reactivation of the Staffing Shortage Fusion Center. Now, organizations can ask for assistance for COVID-related staff shortages. The fusion center only accepts staffing requests for assistance in which staff shortages are affecting patient care. Organizations that can ask for assistance include residential care facilities, The post State reactivates Staffing Shortage Fusion Center appeared first on KRDO.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Get the vaccine or lose your job’ – Some Colorado health care workers refusing COVID vaccination

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Health care workers choosing to go unvaccinated currently face an uncertain future. The Colorado Board of Health's Vaccine mandate requires health care workers to receive their first dose of the vaccine by Thursday. Yet multiple health care workers tell 13 Investigates they still won't get the vaccine. According to a The post ‘Get the vaccine or lose your job’ – Some Colorado health care workers refusing COVID vaccination appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Long term care facilities required to schedule booster shots before October’s end

COLORADO -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is requiring long term care facilities to schedule booster shot vaccination clinics before the end of October 2021 for anyone eligible for the Pfizer booster shot. Vaccine effectiveness may decrease over time in some people, and a booster dose can help bring up immunity The post Long term care facilities required to schedule booster shots before October’s end appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Loveland, CO
Loveland, CO
Coronavirus
Loveland, CO
Government
Loveland, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Local parents react to possibility of COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -  Kids under 12 could be eligible for the vaccine as soon as a month from now. Tuesday, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted vaccine data to the U.S. Food and Drug administration for initial review. In El Paso County, covid cases in children make up 9.3 percent of the overall case numbers. If The post Local parents react to possibility of COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11 appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs hospitals facing capacity concerns amid COVID-19 surge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Colorado Springs hospitals are stretched thin. KRDO toured Centura's Penrose Hospital early Tuesday morning to get an idea of what they're dealing with amid these rising case numbers. As of Tuesday morning, Penrose Hospital had around 420 in-patients. 375 of them are adults. The post Colorado Springs hospitals facing capacity concerns amid COVID-19 surge appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Staff at Federal Correctional Complex Florence protest over ‘dangerous working conditions’

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Correctional officers and staff at the Federal Correctional Complex Florence picketed the front gates Thursday morning over poor work conditions. Members of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 1169, including correctional officers and other staff at FCC Florence, the Colorado AFL-CIO, and the Southern Colorado Labor Council participated in The post Staff at Federal Correctional Complex Florence protest over ‘dangerous working conditions’ appeared first on KRDO.
FLORENCE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Foster care family shortage in Colorado may make new law hard to upkeep

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning October 1st, the Family First Prevention Services Act goes into effect. Foster care agencies have been preparing for the piece of legislation for more than a year. The act is designed to provide services to the foster care system that allow children to stay close to their families. "We The post Foster care family shortage in Colorado may make new law hard to upkeep appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Covid 19#Cures#Nurse Practitioner#Loveland Medical Clinic#Coloradans
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department to host “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Colorado Springs has deemed October Fire Prevention Month. This weekend the Colorado Springs Fire Department will help raise awareness by hosting “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety." The goal is to educate the community about simple but important actions to keep themselves and those around them safe.  The The post Colorado Springs Fire Department to host “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” event appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Final Colorado Congressional redistricting map approved by commission

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission approved a final plan that will be submitted to the Colorado Supreme Court on October 1. Eleven were in favor of the final approved plan and one person was opposed, which fulfills the constitutional requirement that the map must be approved by a supermajority The post Final Colorado Congressional redistricting map approved by commission appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

66% of Colorado Springs Fire Department has proof of covid vaccination

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- As the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate the vaccine for workers, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has a proven vaccination rate of 66.4 percent. There is an exception to that The post 66% of Colorado Springs Fire Department has proof of covid vaccination appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo District Attorney’s Office seeing 20% decrease in staffing

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 10th Judicial District Attorneys Office in Pueblo County is experiencing a staffing shortage resulting in the reduction of 20 percent of their staff. According to District Attorney Jeff Chostner, his team is down five attorneys, forcing his office to push back some trials. "I am short 20 percent of my The post Pueblo District Attorney’s Office seeing 20% decrease in staffing appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRDO News Channel 13

Academy School District 20 implements mask requirement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The largest school district in Colorado Springs will start requiring masks for all students, staff and faculty on Monday, September 27th. The requirement applies to preschool through 12th grade while in indoor classroom settings or large outdoor group gatherings. The mask mandate applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Academy School The post Academy School District 20 implements mask requirement appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Feathers of Fury Fundraiser to help Nature’s Educators

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nature's Educators and Colorado Healing Acres are co-hosting a fundraiser to help the organizations continue to care for wildlife. According to Nature's Educators, money raised through the Feathers of Fury Fundraiser will go towards ambassadors, wildlife in need of medical care, and educational programs throughout Colorado. Nature's Educators says its mission The post Feathers of Fury Fundraiser to help Nature’s Educators appeared first on KRDO.
FLORENCE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado universities and colleges license plate auction, proceeds help residents with disabilities

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Disability Funding Committee launched an auction offering Colorado license plates referencing multiple Colorado colleges and universities. According to officials, proceeds from the auction will be used to fund grants for new and innovative ideas that improve the quality of life and independence of Coloradans with disabilities. "There’s no better The post Colorado universities and colleges license plate auction, proceeds help residents with disabilities appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Waste Connections responds as trash piles up in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ken Park's trash cans continue to sit in front of his McPherson Avenue home. The bins have been outside for days, and Park expects them to stay there while he waits for his trash company to pick them up. He's a Waste Connections customer and has had continuous issues with The post Waste Connections responds as trash piles up in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Bus driver shortage improving in Southern Colorado districts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The nationwide labor shortage has had an impact on nearly everything from restaurants, to the way your child gets to school. Local school districts have had problems for months now trying to get enough qualified bus drivers, but things may finally be on the road to recovery. Locally, the nationwide bus The post Bus driver shortage improving in Southern Colorado districts appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Humane Society of Pikes Peak takes in 9 dogs displaced by Hurricane Ida

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is taking several dogs that were displaced from Hurricane Ida. Earlier in September, six members of HSPPR traveled to Louisiana to help care for displaced animals, at the request of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) The post Humane Society of Pikes Peak takes in 9 dogs displaced by Hurricane Ida appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two Colorado Springs zip codes seeing high demand for real estate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs has the most in demand real estate zip codes, 80906 and 80916, for 2021. According to an article by the New York Times, homes in those zip codes are only staying on the market for an average of four days before they are sold. "Currently in the area The post Two Colorado Springs zip codes seeing high demand for real estate appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy