Released with little to no marketing, Tyler the Creator’s “Call Me If You Get Lost” was my favorite hip-hop album of the summer. The album boasted renowned producer DJ Drama, an evolved sound and aesthetic from Tyler, as well as a list of features encompassing some of the most renowned artists in mainstream hip-hop. Everyone in the game wanted to be on this album; Lil Uzi, Lil Wayne, and Pharrell Williams, to name a few, only scratch the surface of a list of superstars. CMIYGL presented a less polished and refined sound than Tylers previous albums “IGOR” and “Flower Boy” but the intricacies of his verses as well as the creativity of his song structures make this one of his strongest and boldest releases to date.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO