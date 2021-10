What a time to be alive. I can’t believe I’m playing a remastered version of one of my all time favorite PC games. And what’s doubly surprising is that I’m playing it with the same level of enthusiasm a 13-year-old me had all those years ago. I bought the original game from a Funcoland the day it came out in 2000 at my local mall, and while both locations are nothing but memories now, Diablo II is still alive and kicking with an active modding community and passionate theorycrafters and streamers. Getting a remaster all these years later feels surreal.

