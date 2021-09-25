CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Bill Maher Is Really Worried About the Idea of a ‘Black National Anthem’ (Video)

By Ross A. Lincoln, Phil Owen
TheWrap
TheWrap
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two weeks ago, Bill Maher revealed that he only recently learned about the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the unofficial “Black national anthem,” and it really annoyed him. He got criticized about that by Whoopie Goldberg on “The View“, which only annoyed him further, so on Friday’s episode of “Real Time,” he made it the central topic of his “New Rules” segment. We just wish he’d maybe done a Wikipedia pass first.

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 14

navypanda
9d ago

“Pit race against race, religion against religion, prejudice against prejudice. Divide and conquer! We must not let that happen here.” - Eleanor Roosevelt.

Reply(1)
8
Richard Glenn
9d ago

whay not have every national anthem played, you have Russians, Chinese, Japanese, Italians and so on living in the United stated

Reply(1)
2
Related
chatsports.com

Black National Anthem Promotes Segregation

Bill Maher laid it all out Friday night ... saying the United States is becoming a segregated nation again, and the latest evidence is the push for 2 National Anthems. The "Real Time" host blasted the NFL for playing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" -- often called the Black National Anthem -- in addition to the OG N.A. at football games.
NFL
FanSided

Bill Maher: Two anthems will segregate the country

Bill Maher revisited the issue of a “Black” national anthem played before NFL games on Friday’s Real Time. The late-night TV host warned that it would do far more harm than good in uniting the country. On the Sept. 11 episode of Real Time, Maher criticized the NFL’s decision to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Outsider.com

Bill Maher Unleashes on the Media for ‘Scaring’ People

The COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the most politically divisive topics in recent history. No matter where anyone stands on the political spectrum, many have voiced criticisms of the media’s handling and reporting of the pandemic. Now, one of those people is Bill Maher. He recently called out the media for “scaring the sh*t out of people.”
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Sunny Hostin Picks a Fight with Ana Navarro on ‘The View’: “Let’s Just Throw Out the Entire Republican Party”

After igniting a bit of a fight about Monica Lewinsky on yesterday’s episode (Sept. 22), The View co-host Sunny Hostin came back to teach her fellow panelists a lesson today. Right off the bat, as Ana Navarro and Joy Behar began discussing Liz Cheney as a prime presidential candidate for the Republican Party in 2024, Hostin was not having it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Roger B. Taney
Person
James Weldon Johnson
Person
Bill Maher
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Live Calls Out MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross, Fox’s Greg Gutfeld and CNN’s Jim Acosta in ‘Mediaite Moments’

Mediaite founder Dan Abrams launched a new cable news show on NewsNation Monday night, which ended with a segment that featured, what else? Mediaite Moments!. The segment is a recurring component of Dan Abrams Live where, as Abrams put it, the focus will be on “the day’s bias, buzz, and the bull in the world of cable news and beyond.”
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Anthems#National Anthem
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Shows Sean Hannity Digging 'Extra Deep' For Anti-Biden Material

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Fox News on Thursday for its dedicated efforts to swipe at President Joe Biden. Fox News host Sean Hannity had played a clip of Biden at the annual congressional baseball game at Nationals Park on Wednesday, saying he arrived to a “chorus of boos.” The clip, however, sounded predominantly like cheering.
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

The Koch Empire Goes All Out to Sink Joe Biden’s Agenda — and His Presidency, Too

With the fate of President Biden’s domestic agenda in the balance, an armada of right-wing dark-money groups aligned with the Koch political network is mobilizing to sink Biden’s $3.5-trillion Build Back Better plan and deal a devastating blow to his presidency. The Koch network is one of the most extensive and well-funded political and policy operations in the country, having pledged to spend more than a billion dollars in the past four election cycles. The web of nonprofit groups funded by or affiliated with the Koch network — dubbed the “Kochtopus” by critics — broadly promotes an anti-government, libertarian-style vision for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
washingtonnewsday.com

‘I’d rather be on Cat Turd’s podcast than Fox News,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene says.

‘I’d rather be on Cat Turd’s podcast than Fox News,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene says. Republican Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene recently declared, “I’d rather be on Cat Turd’s podcast than Fox News,” during her Wednesday interview with the podcaster. Greene’s remark joined a long list of right-wing figures who have...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Iraq
Popculture

Fox News' Tucker Carlson Uses Demeaning Slur Against CNN Reporter on Live TV

Tucker Carlson used an ableist slur on his Fox News show on Monday night, referring to CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz as a "midget with a microphone." Carlson was in the middle of a segment about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the protests against them, and other outlets' coverage of the debate. Prokupecz does not suffer from dwarfism, according to a report by The Daily Beast, but advocates for various groups have long called for the word "midget" to stop being used.
ENTERTAINMENT
meaws.com

What In The White Hell?: KKK Giveaways In Missouri Town

When the welcome wagon bears burning crosses. (Image by Jason Garrett) Even 50 years ago, the KKK seemed impossibly weakened and an artifact of our not-so-distant past as a country. Blatant racism was out of favor. While the system chugged along and Americans wrestled with the concept of “political correctness,”...
MISSOURI STATE
azmirror.com

New poll finds broad support, even among Trump voters, for a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants

Arizona voters overwhelmingly support a pathway to citizenship for some immigrants who meet some conditions for eligibility, according to a poll released Wednesday. The survey of 323 Arizona voters between Sept. 10 and 18 found broad support, even among Trump voters, for “earned citizenship” for undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children (often called dreamers), farmworkers, essential workers and those with Temporary Protected Status. Earned citizenship is a term that broadly means naturalization that is granted after immigrants pay a fine, pass language tests or other meet requirements to comply with eligibility.
IMMIGRATION
The Atlantic

Why Hillary Clinton Fears the GOP’s Next Moves

Editor’s Note: This article is part of our coverage of The Atlantic Festival. Learn more and watch festival sessions here. Hillary Clinton can draw a straight line from her duels with conservative media and Republican politicians in the 1990s to the January 6 insurrection—and she fears worse is coming. “There’s always been a kind of paranoid streak in American politics,” the former secretary of state told Atlantic staff writer Jennifer Senior. “But it never was given such voice, such a platform, or had so much money behind it until we saw the rise of the right-wing radio voices like Rush Limbaugh and we saw the rise of Fox News. And then, of course, the internet just put it on steroids.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy