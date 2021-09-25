CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Here Are the Countries With the Fastest Internet Speeds

By Store
hypebeast.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternet accessibility and speeds vary significantly around the world, with some countries and territories boasting faster connections than others. Earlier this month, web analytics service Speedtest by Ookla released their annual roundup of global internet speeds, noting improvements to both mobile and fixed broadband speeds around the world. According to their data, the global mean of download speeds was 55.07 Mbps for mobile — a 59.5% increase — and 107.50 Mbps for fixed broadband — a 31.9% increase.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
lifewire.com

How High-Speed Internet Is Coming to Remote Areas

Even some of the most remote places on Earth may soon be able to stream videos and do other tasks that require high-speed interne, thanks to new technology. British firm OneWeb recently launched 34 satellites into orbit from a spaceport in Kazakhstan, increasing its in-orbit constellation to 322 satellites. The satellites are intended to provide high-speed internet coverage in areas that are underserved by traditional methods. It’s part of a new wave of technologies that could help bridge the digital divide.
FIFA
The Next Web

Here’s why the fast internet you pay for is sometimes slow as hell

Of the 8.2 million homes and businesses active on Australia’s National Broadband Network (NBN) in July 2021, 77% are now reported to be on a broadband plan that delivers speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps). This is plenty to accommodate a typical household’s needs for video streaming (Netflix high-definition resolution, for instance, uses about 3Mbps and ultra-high definition about 12Mbps), video conferencing (2-3Mbps), gaming (less than 1Mbps) and general web browsing.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Speed#Broadband Internet#Mobile Internet#Speedtest#Cyprus 6#Monaco 2
inavateonthenet.net

Lasers deliver high-speed internet connectivity through the air across the Congo River

Project Taara has created a way to use lasers to transmit high-speed internet between cities through the open air. Project Taara is one of Alphabet X's (formerly Google X) so-called moonshot ideas. Separated by the Congo River, the world’s deepest and second fastest river, Brazzaville and Kinshasa are only 4.8...
FIFA
techacrobat.com

How To Reduce The Speed Of Other Internet Users On Shared Wi-Fi?

If you have landed on this post, you probably are a victim of slowing internet speed due to a shared connection. Maybe you offered Wi-Fi access out of courtesy to your friend living next door and now you seem to be regretting it. If not that, usually we all have multiple users in the house, accessing the same internet connection. In either case, you are likely to experience slowing internet speeds. If you are sharing your internet connection with other users, you will not have access to maximum internet speeds.
INTERNET
theedgemarkets.com

KKMM committed to ensuring high-speed Internet access available nationwide, says Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) is committed to ensuring that high-speed Internet access is available nationwide, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, the Dewan Rakyat was told today. Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said this is through a project to build new telecommunications towers, upgrade...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
South Korea
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Switzerland
Country
Qatar
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
techacrobat.com

4 Amazing Tips To Boost Your Home Internet Speed

Internet connectivity has become a necessity in every household today. Whether you use it for office work or personal use, faster internet provides seamless connectivity and a better online experience. You can easily choose the best home internet deals by comparing all available plans in your neighbourhood. Regardless of which...
INTERNET
Zacks.com

Here's Why Internet ETFs Are Sizzling With Opportunities

The coronavirus outbreak has largely impacted the lifestyle choices and preferences of people. The most notorious change worth mentioning is the growing inclination toward digitization. Amid the pandemic, work-from-home, online shopping, digital payments, video streaming and video game have gained immense popularity. With the new trends making way, Internet will continue to be a significant requirement in daily lives.
MARKETS
The Independent

China tightens political control of internet giants

The ruling Communist Party is tightening political control over China’s internet giants and tapping their wealth to pay for its ambitions to reduce reliance on U.S. and European technology.Anti-monopoly and data security crackdowns starting in late 2020 have shaken the industry, which flourished for two decades with little regulation. Investor jitters have knocked more than $1.3 trillion off the total market value of e-commerce platform Alibaba games and social media operator Tencent and other tech giants.The party says anti-monopoly enforcement will be a priority through 2025. It says competition will help create jobs and raise living standards.President Xi...
INTERNET
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

WhatsApp Celebrates Nigerian Independence Day with Artist-Created Sticker Pack

To celebrate Nigerian Independence Day, WhatsApp has tapped three music artists and three illustrators to create a series of stickers to use on the messaging platform. Called “Naija Spirit,” the new range of 29 visuals pay homage to the country, known as the Giant of Africa, by bringing together emerging visual artists with globally-renowned musicians who are giants of Africa in their own right. Naturally, each pairing collaborated via WhatsApp to bring to life the themes of rhythm, optimism and determination — traits that are at the core of their culture and their own practices.
CELL PHONES
TIME

How London Became a Global Center for Fintech and What U.S. Tech Hubs Can Learn From It

When Silicon Valley veteran Eileen Burbidge moved to London in 2004, it was only meant to be temporary. With more than a decade of experience at tech stalwarts including Apple , Sun Microsystems and Verizon Wireless, the Chicago native felt a stint in Europe might help advance her career back in the U.S. With no language barrier and an emerging software-development market, London was an obvious choice. She took on a job as product director for a newly launched startup named Skype.
BUSINESS
AFP

Google pulls plug on plan for mobile banking in Pay app

Google has hit the brakes on a project to add mobile banking to its Pay app, even as the online financial services market for everyday investors heats up. Google said late last year that it was working with nearly a dozen credit unions and banks, including Citigroup, for inclusion in its Plex project for its Pay mobile app available on Android smartphones.
INTERNET
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October. Here are the key questions and answers.What is happening?A new regime of regulations, all about “the jabbed and the jabbed-nots,” cane into effect on 4 October.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today’s rule changes are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector.“Our priority remains to protect public health but, with more than eight in 10 people now fully vaccinated, we are able to take these...
TRAVEL
96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman Fiber Here To Change Up The Internet Game

This could be a huge game changer for many folks here in the Bozeman area who want faster internet without paying a fortune. Bozeman Fiber is a company that was started back in 2015 to provide fast gigabit fiber network to Bozeman businesses and so far has slowly grown but has been a huge success. The fiber is fast whether you are coasting the internet or downloading for your work and it's pretty affordable. We now have even better news.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy