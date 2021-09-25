A Texas border community put politics aside to come together to serve those in need
DEL RIO, Texas – When law enforcement and migrants descended upon the small town of Del Rio, the community came together to serve despite their political beliefs. “Surreal is probably a good word to describe it, both from a pastoral perspective -- having the opportunity to minister to so many people that are really outside of our congregation -- but more so to see how our own congregation has jumped to serve so many visitors,” said Matt Mayberry, the pastor at City Church Del Rio.www.ksat.com
Comments / 0