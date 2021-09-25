CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harvard, MA

Brown Drops Ivy League Opener to Harvard

By Ian Steele
ABC6.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Shampklin and Sone Ntoh rushed for two touchdowns apiece en route to a 49-17 win over Brown in their Ivy League opener. A crowd of 20,748 was on hand to watch Crimson coach Tim Murphy earn his 180th Ivy League win, surpassing Yale’s Carmen Cozza (1965-96) for most coaching wins in the Ivy. Shampklin carried 13 times for 121 yards and the Crimson had outgained Brown 104-7 by halftime and finished with 243 yards rushing to 14. Brown’s EJ Perry completed 34 of 45 passes for 346 yards and two touchdowns, including a two-yarder to Wes Rockett as the game ended.

www.abc6.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
City
Harvard, MA
Harvard, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Harvard, MA
Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy League#The Ivy#Yale#American Football
R Scarlet Knights

Tennis Opens Fall at Brown Invitational

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Scarlet Knights opened their fall season this weekend at the Brown University Invitational from September 17-19. The tournament had each duo play in three singles and three doubles matches against opponents from five different teams. Other schools in attendance included, University of Rhode Island, University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, Brown, and Stony Brook.
TENNIS
Trentonian

Princeton QB Cole Smith named Ivy league Offensive Player of the Week

Cole Smith won’t ever forget his first career start for the Princeton University football team. Smith completed 30-of-41 passes for 412 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers returned to the field for the first time since November of 2019 with a 32-0 victory over Lehigh. He was named the...
PRINCETON, NJ
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Host Brown in Ivy Opener Saturday; Face Drexel Sunday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Yale field hockey team hosts a pair of games at Johnson Field this weekend as Brown (Saturday, 1:00 p.m., ESPN+) and Drexel (Sunday, 2:00 p.m., ESPN+) come to New Haven. The game vs. Brown is the Ivy League opener. BULLDOGS SPLIT WEEKEND. Yale (2-3, 0-0...
NEW HAVEN, CT
theunionstar.com

Generals drop home opener

The William Campbell Generals' football squad played their first game since August 27 last week because of Covid-19 protocols. They lost their home opener to Central Lunenburg 49-14 on Friday night in Naruna. The Chargers would waste little time, getting on the board early when running back Kamarion Watson raced in for an 11-yard TD run and a 6-0 lead. After falling behind 14-0 later on in the half, the Generals countered soon thereafter as sophomore running back Xavier Daye broke loose for a 47-yard sprint through the heart of the Lunenburg defensive front on his way to the endzone for a score to help close the gap in the second quarter. The Chargers’ offense, led by Watson, would prove to be too much for the Generals. They methodically pulled away in the second half, keeping the Generals’ offense at bay enroute to the lopsided victory.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
GoColumbialions.com

Alexa Conomikes Picks Up Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week Honors

NEW YORK — Senior goalkeeper Alexa Conomikes picked up Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week honors after guiding Columbia field hockey to another perfect weekend. Conomikes has now earned the accolade for the third time in her career after being named the conference's top defender twice during the 2019 campaign.
SPORTS
yalebulldogs.com

Yale Opens Ivy Play at No. 22 Princeton Saturday Night

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale Women's Soccer Team, coming off its first win of the season last weekend, begins Ivy League play by traveling to No. 22 Princeton for a 7 p.m. Saturday game at Class of 1952 Stadium. The Bulldogs knocked off St. John's 2-0 on Sunday on...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Dartmouth

Women’s soccer has successful start as attention turns to upcoming Ivy League play

After seven games, the team is 4-2-1, with particularly impressive showings against Georgetown University and the University of Kansas. Ivy League play begins this weekend. The Dartmouth women’s soccer team opened its 2021 season on a hot streak, going unbeaten in its first five games. However, the Big Green has since lost its last two in hard-fought matches against Fairfield University and the University of Kansas. With nine days between contests, the team does have some time to shake off these close losses before beginning Ivy League play on September 25 at Brown University.
SOCCER
thedp.com

Ivy League football roundup: opening weekend

After Penn football’s convincing 30-6 defeat of Bucknell this Saturday, we take a look at how the rest of the Ancient Eight fared on opening weekend. The Bears returned to action on Saturday with a 45-24 loss to the Rhode Island Rams. Brown kicked off scoring with a 14-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter but never led again. After going into the half trailing 17-14, Rhode Island scored 21 straight points to pull away and hand Brown an opening weekend loss. The Bears travel to Boston next weekend to take on Harvard in both teams' first conference game of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yale Daily News

FIELD HOCKEY: Bulldogs to kick off Ivy play against Brown

For the first time in over 22 months, the Yale field hockey team prepares to go head-to-head with one of its conference competitors. The Bulldogs (2–3, 0–0 Ivy) look to add to the win column as they face off against Brown (3–3, 0–0 Ivy) and Drexel (2–6, 0–0 CAA) in matinee matches this weekend. Despite only clinching one victory from its last pair of contests, the Blue and White’s offense has only been heating up since the start of its 2020-21 campaign. After outshooting both Colgate and Wagner, Yale looks to continue generating scoring opportunities and building upon takeaways from last weekend’s split home series.
SPORTS
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Drop Heartbreaker in Ivy Opener

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Yale's Ivy League opener was a thriller. Unfortunately, it ended in heartbreak for the Bulldogs. Brown won the deciding fifth set 15-13 to spoil the opener for Yale at the John J. Lee Amphitheater. Bonnie Bostic had 19 kills and Fatima Samb added 15 to pace...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy