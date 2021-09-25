Brown Drops Ivy League Opener to Harvard

The William Campbell Generals' football squad played their first game since August 27 last week because of Covid-19 protocols. They lost their home opener to Central Lunenburg 49-14 on Friday night in Naruna. The Chargers would waste little time, getting on the board early when running back Kamarion Watson raced in for an 11-yard TD run and a 6-0 lead. After falling behind 14-0 later on in the half, the Generals countered soon thereafter as sophomore running back Xavier Daye broke loose for a 47-yard sprint through the heart of the Lunenburg defensive front on his way to the endzone for a score to help close the gap in the second quarter. The Chargers’ offense, led by Watson, would prove to be too much for the Generals. They methodically pulled away in the second half, keeping the Generals’ offense at bay enroute to the lopsided victory.

