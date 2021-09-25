CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor | Abortion issue isn't going away

By Bernie Bolha
The Tribune-Democrat
 9 days ago

The abortion/anti-abortion issue is not going away anytime soon. The Supreme Court imposed abortion on demand in 1973. People of faith have had a perpetual battle with this shameful issue as it coincides with God’s Sixth Commandment, “Thou shalt not kill.”. The court has rewritten American history by postulating a...

The Independent

The only surprising thing about Susan Collins refusing to sign the abortion bill is that everyone’s surprised

In response to Texas’s wildly unconstitutional abortion ban, SB:8, which the Supreme Court refused to block and is widely seen as a direct attack on Roe v. Wade, Senate Democrats (most of them) have put forward a bill that would codify the landmark ruling into law. The bill would need a filibuster-proof majority to pass in the Senate, and if it were to have a prayer of a chance it would need the support of Republican Senators who have claimed to be pro-choice in the past, such as Susan Collins of Maine. Alas Collins, in her typical fashion, swiftly threw...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court adds five cases, including Ted Cruz challenge to campaign finance rules

The Supreme Court on Thursday added five cases to its docket for its upcoming term, including a challenge from Sen. Ted Cruz to a federal campaign finance rule. In Federal Election Commission v. Ted Cruz For Senate, the court will consider the Texas Republican’s challenge to a provision of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 that places a $250,000 cap on how much a campaign committee can reimburse a candidate’s personal loan with funds raised after election day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
The Associated Press

Deadline passes in GOP’s election ‘investigation’ subpoena

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The deadline passed Friday for Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to comply with a subpoena from a Republican-controlled state Senate committee pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as a state court sorted through three legal challenges. Wolf’s administration and Senate...
POLITICS
The Tribune-Democrat

Guest editorial | The next steps to protect abortion in Pennsylvania

The following editorial has been published in the Philadelphia Inquirer. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat. In one legislative session after another, Pennsylvania Republicans have tried to limit access to abortion throughout the commonwealth – and the fall term that opens this week is poised to be no different.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Greg Abbott
CBS Boston

Abortion Rights Rally In Franklin Park Among Many Held Nationwide Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — Women’s groups and their supporters rallied in communities across the country on Saturday, standing up for abortion rights. One of those rallies was at Boston’s Franklin Park. The protests fall two days before the beginning of a new term for the Supreme Court that will decide the future of abortion rights in the United States. Over 1,000 people turned out in Boston to protest against states like Texas that are imposing laws limiting women’s rights to an abortion. A “my body, my business” sign at a rally for abortion rights in Boston. (WBZ-TV) Many Massachusetts political leaders, including Senator Ed Markey...
BOSTON, MA
#Abortion Rights#Legislature#Abortion Law#The Supreme Court#American#Republican#Democrats#Democratic
AFP

Biden government urges judge to block Texas anti-abortion law

US President Joe Biden's administration called on a federal judge Friday to swiftly block a new law that bans most abortions in Texas and has raised concerns about women's curtailed access to care. The controversial statute, which went into force on September 1, represents "an open threat to the rule of law," deputy assistant attorney general Brian Netter declared in court arguments in Austin. In its challenge, the US government described the ban as "a truly extraordinary law designed to outflank the federal government and to violate the constitution," Netter said, adding a "judicial intervention" was necessary to make the law unenforceable until the case is decided. The Texas law, the most restrictive of its kind in the country, prohibits abortions as soon as an embryo's heartbeat is detectable, usually at around six weeks of pregnancy, and does not allow exceptions in cases of incest or rape.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Abortion, guns, religion top a big Supreme Court term

The future of abortion rights is in the hands of a conservative Supreme Court that is beginning a new term Monday that also includes major cases on gun rights and religion.The court's credibility with the public also could be on the line, especially if a divided court were to overrule the landmark Roe v. Wade decision from 1973 that established a woman’s right to an abortion nationwide.The justices are returning to the courtroom after an 18-month absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the possible retirement of 83-year-old liberal Justice Stephen Breyer also looms.It's the first full term with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Tens of thousands march for US abortion rights

Wearing pink hats and T-shirts and shouting "Hands off my body," tens of thousands of women took to the streets across the United States on Saturday in protests aimed at countering a conservative drive to restrict access to abortions. In Washington, about 10,000 protesters rallied in a square near the White House under sunny skies before marching to the US Supreme Court, which will have the final say on the contentious issue. The protesters held signs that read "Mind your uterus" and "Make abortion legal," with several women -- and men -- dressed like late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, America's iconic women's rights crusader, who died last year. The perennial fight over the procedure in America has become even more intense since a Texas law went into effect September 1 banning almost all abortions, unleashing a fierce counterattack in the courts and Congress, but with few public demonstrations until now.
PROTESTS
The Independent

If Amy Coney Barrett means what she just said, she should resign from the Supreme Court right now

While speaking at a lecture hosted by the University of Lousville’s McConnell Center, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed faux concern over the American public’s belief that the highest court in the country has become partisan. After she was introduced by the Republican Senate Minority Leader and proud partisan goblin Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and no, even Veep writers couldn’t have made this mess up — Barrett said justices should be “hyper-vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.” She went on to insist that “judicial philosophies are not...
CONGRESS & COURTS

