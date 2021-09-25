Reported sexual assault in Southeast residence hall among many other cases not formally reported

The University of California San Diego and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday in California Southern District Court. The court action, brought by Nesenoff & Miltenberg on behalf of the Estate of Brian Lilly Jr., claims that Lilly took his own life as a result of being bullied and intimidated while a student athlete on the men’s rowing team. The complaint also contends that the harassment increased when Lilly challenged the school’s failure to address sexual misconduct allegations made against another teammate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-01703, Lilly et al v. University of California- San Diego et al.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO