Reported sexual assault in Southeast residence hall among many other cases not formally reported
A sexual assault in a Southeast residence hall Sunday was reported in a “Crime Warning” email Monday sent to the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus community. Because the alleged victim has not filed a police report, there remains no active police investigation into the incident. Instead, the case is being handled by the Sexual Misconduct Resource and Response Program formally known as the Title IX program.www.dailycardinal.com
