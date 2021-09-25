CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Enfield girls topple East Catholic behind Usher

By Journal Inquirer Staff sports@journalinquirer.com
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 9 days ago

The East Catholic High girls soccer team was able to slow down Enfield in the first half of Friday’s game, but there was no stopping freshman Aubree Usher in the second.

Usher scored three of Enfield’s five second-half goals as the hosts topped East Catholic 6-2 in CCC East play.

It was Usher’s first career hat trick.

Lilly Jaeger, Karli Oppenheimer and Sydney Marshall added a goal apiece for Enfield (3-2-0). Mia Daly made four saves.

Zoe Latina converted a penalty kick for East Catholic (2-3-0). Its second score came on an Enfield own-goal.

TOLLAND 7, EAST HARTFORD 0. In Tolland, Alyssa Giroux scored a pair of goals to lead Tolland to a CCC East victory.

Kaitlyn Wood, Kenzie Doubleday, Caroline Marcroft, and Maddie Lash added a goal apiece for the Eagles (2-1-1). Maddie Kolb, Kenzie Wood, Audrey Cadman and Cali Craft each provided an assist. Sophia Rotonardo and Olivia Longo combined to make three saves.

Zoe Mercado finished with 19 saves for the Hornets (1-4-0).

SOMERS 2, BOLTON 0. In Somers, Devon Dalessio scored twice in the final eight minutes of regulation to propel the Spartans to an NCCC victory.

Robin Gaskell and Jamie Anthony each provided an assist for the Spartans (4-1-0). Bianca Green made four saves. Katie Brown and Maggie Sikoski were standouts defensively.

Allie Buonomano finished with 14 saves for the Bulldogs (0-4-0).

WINDSOR LOCKS 6, HMTCA 1. In Hartford, Alana Picard’s hat trick led the Raiders to an NCCC victory.

Lia Quagliaroli, Jasmine Hurdle, and Julia Dufresne added a goal apiece for the Raiders (3-1-1). Tristin Oberg made three saves.

Mackenzie Simpson scored the lone goal for HMTCA (0-4-1).

E. GRANBY 7, E. WINDSOR/SMSA 0. In East Granby, Julia Welch netted four goals as the Crusaders cruised to an NCCC victory.

Morgan Egan, Ashley Moore, and Sara Moore added a goal apiece for the Crusaders (3-2-1).

Charis Krevalin finished with 19 saves for East Windsor/SMSA (2-3-0).

