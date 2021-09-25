CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MORRIS: God blesses us with His natural gifts

By Orrin Morris
Henry County Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRains are important to farmers, foresters, landscape specialists, agencies that manage the public water systems and homeowners. Without adequate rains we become dependent on ground water, that is, the underground aquifers that are tapped by wells. As a lad in Nebraska during the “Dust Bowl Days” of the 1930s, I...

www.henryherald.com

MORRIS: Look for the beauty in God's world

From time to time when I am reading the Bible I discover a thought that I had never noticed before. The verse for our meditation is another of those insights I have assumed was evident as I look at nature; however, the verse is more inclusive than the natural world. Solomon, whom we assume wrote this book, said “He (God) hath made everything beautiful in his time. . .” (Ecclesiastes 3:11a).
Little Brown Jug, race god calls us to

Yesterday marked the 76th Little Brown Jug Race. If you have lived in Delaware for any length of time, you know about the Little Brown Jug, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown of Harness Racing for pacers. We see Little Brown references throughout our town: names of streets, the mascot for Hayes High School and restaurant references.
God's plans for each of us

We often relate finding hope with a miracle or a sign that God shows us, but more often than not, that is not the case. Hope comes in so many forms from people, to events, to defeats, all the way to victories. Here in 1 Kings 19, we see hope in a cave, not an ideal place. We see that the setting is this; Elijah had just slain the prophets of Baal and was on a spiritual high. In chapter 19 we see him fleeing out of fear from Jezebel the evil queen. While fleeing, he gets away from the city, finds a juniper tree, and cries out to God to kill him in that instance. Instead, an angel of the Lord asks him to continue his journey and walk on.
Rogersville Review

Hymn Notes: God leads his dear children along

Haldor Lillenas was the founder of the music-publishing company that bears his name. He immigrated to the United States from Scandinavia as a young man. A kind Christian lady befriended him and taught him the English language. She also taught him about Jesus and, she introduced him to the world of Christian hymns. This hymn was one of her favorites and she sang it often.
In an overwhelming world, God’s love for us is unchanging

"When a train goes through a tunnel, and it gets dark, you don’t throw away the ticket and jump off. You sit still and trust the engineer."--Corrie ten Boom (attributed) Most of us are in a season of change. Whether that change is specific to you--a return to work or a new workplace, a new semester or school year, a marriage or divorce, a breakup, a new family member--or collective--a new season, a return to some normalcy after shutdowns--it can feel as though things never stay the same for long. Not all change is bad, and in fact, plenty of change has positive effects in the long run. The process of change, however, is often unpleasant or uncomfortable, causing anxiety, depression, frustration, and exhaustion.
MORRIS: Praise God for the variety of His creation

In my study of wildflowers I can come to only one conclusion about the origin of nature. It is the premise of Genesis 1:1 that states, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.”. The extraordinary variety of color, shape, and reproductive patterns of the thousands of species...
God bless those shad, but are there too many?

Reaction bites are key to catching bass when they aren’t feeding. When I think about October bass fishing in the Carolinas, I think about shad. All of our lakes have threadfin shad; some of our bigger lakes have blueback herring, but I really think about threadfins when it comes to bass fishing this month.
Faith’s Facets: nature’s gift

A wild, warbling stream, the chill claws of a winter wind slashing across my face. Nature calls to me like a siren song, and I constantly feel drawn to it, in a moth-to-flame like fashion. I enjoy the feel of the bare earth beneath my feet, the way tree bark...
ELDER: God points us to His hidden treasure

The latest obsession of my 3-year-old grandson is with pirates. He likes to dress up in his pirate costume, say “Arrgh”, and otherwise act the role. So when I was at his house recently, he and I played as if we were finding hidden treasure. One of us would hide the valuable cache of fake jewels and coins, then the other person would have to look for it. Whenever my grandson hid the treasure for me to find, I have to admit that it wasn’t a very difficult search. He would often linger in the vicinity where he had concealed the precious loot, often glancing in its direction. On top of that, the “clues” he provided me virtually told me exactly where the treasure was located. I tried to pretend I was having a hard time finding it, but he made the search quite easy.
Washington St. UMC welcomes all God's creatures for Blessing of the Animals

Columbia’s Washington Street United Methodist Church welcomes all people year round, and on Saturday they threw open the doors even wider to include animals too. The church’s annual Blessing of the Animals is celebrated around the day of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi (Oct. 4 this year), the 13th century religious leader now remembered as the patron saint of animals.
Faith & Insight: The surprisingly welcoming nature of God

Few things lead to butterflies in the stomach like a brand new connection. First meetings can be nerve-wracking! First days of school, interviews, dates, and new places. You aren’t sure where you stand or what it will be like, so you prepare and wait and jump into the moment, filled with excitement and apprehension.
Pet blessing, as much for us as our pets

LIMA — People and their pets have developed a special bond, and many of us think of our pets as family. “They bring you so much more than you give them, and when people lose pets, it’s like losing a family member because they get so attached,” said Debbie Helser, founder of Deb’s Dogs a Lima pet rescue. “They’re part of their life, and they’re a true blessing to people, and part of our responsibility as human beings is to take care of the animals in our world,”
DALLAS JONES: Word of God, its importance to us

Some of the voices of the world are saying the words of God (Scriptures) are not relevant in our day and time. The Savior foresaw this philosophy and gave a parable to guide us. This parable the Savior taught is referred to as the sower and is one of a small number of parables reported in all three of the synoptic Gospels. "A sower went out to sow his seed: and as he sowed, some fell by the way side; and it was trodden down, and the fowls of the air devoured it. And some fell upon a rock; and as soon as it was sprung up, it withered away, because it lacked moisture. And some fell among thorns; and the thorns sprang up with it and choked it. And other fell on good ground, and sprang up, and bare fruit an hundredfold. And when he had said these things, he cried, He that hath ears to hear, let him hear." (Luke 8: 5-8 in the Bible) Matthew added this, "But other fell into good ground, and brought forth fruit, some an hundredfold, some sixtyfold, some thirtyfold…" (Matthew 13: 8-9 in the Bible)
Celebrating your pastor: 7 gift ideas for a man of God

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Ok, so you’ve been taught the reward of giving, and now you want to get practical by presenting something to your spiritual father. Well, that’s such a kind gesture. But then, it seems you’re stuck on what to give. Should you buy...
God’s plan is to remake us from within

Dear Rev. Graham: How do we as believers know the joy of Christ when the world is so dark around us, and is this really God’s will for us — to be joyful in spite of what is going around us? – J.Q. Dear J.Q.: People saw in Jesus a...
DAVID CHANCEY: For what do we pray?

A young man went into a drugstore and bought three boxes of chocolates. When the pharmacist asked him about the three boxes, he said, “Well, I’m going over to a new girlfriend’s house for supper. Then we’re going out. If she only lets me hold her hand, then I’ll give her the small box. If she lets me kiss her on the cheek, then I’ll give her the medium box. But if she lets me do some serious smooching, then I’ll give her the big box.” The pharmacist just rolled his eyes.
