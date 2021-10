Pep Guardiola hailed matchwinner Gabriel Jesus as one of his best signings for Manchester City after the Brazil forward netted the only goal in City’s 1-0 win at Premier League title rivals Chelsea.Thomas Tuchel sent the Blues out to stifle Guardiola’s side, deploying an extra man in midfield. However, the 3-5-2 formation backfired as Chelsea struggled for creativity and the visitors deservedly swept to victory – for Guardiola to set a club-record 221st win as City manager.Guardiola hailed Jesus for handling some rough treatment from Chelsea’s defence before responding in the ideal way, with the winning goal.“Gabriel is one person...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO