Scoring nine times in the bottom of the first inning, the New Haven softball Lady Shamrocks rolled to a 16-1 win over Four Rivers Conference foe Hermann Tuesday. “Anytime you can get a conference win it’s good,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We did a good job at the plate not swinging at bad pitches and waiting for a good pitch to hit or take the walk. We made the plays in the field we needed to make, and that all added up to a win.”

HERMANN, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO