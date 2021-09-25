LETTER: No way out
In a world gone mad, some members of Congress and a former president seek to whitewash a terrorist insurrection in which hundreds of attacks on law enforcement officers were savagely attacked, the vice president, members of Congress of both major political parties and their staffs terrorized, and our magnificent Capitol desecrated. They do not stop there. They rally to express sympathy and concern for those who have been arrested, charged with participating in one of most ugly and awful days in modern history, the day on which our democracy almost crumbled.observer-reporter.com
Comments / 0