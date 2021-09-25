CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: No way out

Cover picture for the articleIn a world gone mad, some members of Congress and a former president seek to whitewash a terrorist insurrection in which hundreds of attacks on law enforcement officers were savagely attacked, the vice president, members of Congress of both major political parties and their staffs terrorized, and our magnificent Capitol desecrated. They do not stop there. They rally to express sympathy and concern for those who have been arrested, charged with participating in one of most ugly and awful days in modern history, the day on which our democracy almost crumbled.

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Self-sacrifice has given way to selfishness

Many of us remember a time when Americans were kinder and more thoughtful of others. Rather than “It’s all about me,” the conversation was more likely to be “what can we do for each other?” I clearly remember the personal and family sacrifices during and immediately following World War II that were for the common good, for the benefit and protection of a unified nation, and allied against those who would do us harm.
Observer-Reporter

OP-ED: Republicans don't want to pay their own bills

This is not about what would happen were the United States to default on its debt. It's about what occurred in 2011 when one party just threatened to let that happen. A Democrat, Barack Obama, was president, and for crazy partisan reasons, the Republican leadership deemed it a smart move to play games with the full faith and credit of the United States. Wouldn't crashing the economy sully the record of a Democratic administration and reward us at the polls? That's what they seemed to think.
Observer-Reporter

LETTER: Hyper-partisanship destroying county

When I took my oath to join the U.S. Army 25 years ago, I swore that I would support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I did exactly that when I fought alongside my fellow Americans in Iraq. Today, I feel it is a moral imperative and civic obligation to express my personal certainty that the biggest enemy to the United States Constitution at present is hyper-partisanship. The far-left and far-right will say and do anything to win elections; they do not care about the good of the people but seek instead to gaslight the fires of division to benefit themselves. Their cult-like speeches serve only to mesmerize those most vulnerable to rhetoric and fear. Wake up, America. Wake up, Washington County.
Bemidji Pioneer

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I’m continually amazed, not in a good way

Line 3 pipeline protesters continue to amaze me, but not in a good way. Construction on this replacement project began at the end of 2020 and ever since then, pipeline opponents have conducted weekly -- sometimes daily -- protests against this project. They have built camps, recruited out-of-town troublemakers and continuously requested money on social media to pay for their illegal protests and activities.
Observer-Reporter

Dems work to relieve debt headache

As congressional Democrats walked a legislative minefield this week, at least one Pennsylvania member pushed a far-fetched fix that could defuse one of their biggest threats. The Democratic leaders who control the House and half the Senate have spent days in tough negotiations – often with their own members – to pass a series of key bills. Among them are a bipartisan infrastructure funding plan, a larger bill to fund a decade’s worth of government services and a measure that would keep the government funded and allow it to pay off its debts.
Washington Examiner

Pelosi's archbishop calls for 'campaign of prayer and fasting' over speaker's support for abortion

The top Catholic official in Nancy Pelosi's home district called for a "massive and visible campaign of prayer and fasting" to change the House speaker's mind on abortion. San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone issued a statement Wednesday lamenting a bill recently passed by the House he said would impose abortion on demand at any stage of pregnancy. Pelosi supports the bill.
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Empathy is the way out of culture of contempt

As our society is facing unprecedented challenges, our ability to recognize the humanity in each other appears to be waning. The culture of contempt is contagious. We often behave as if we hold a deep dislike for each other and are so convinced that what we believe is the only possible right answer that we forget to listen to other perspectives. I see examples of this every day and believe you may, too.
Reuters

Zelenskiy vows to engage in returning Saakashvili back to Ukraine

KYIV, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he will personally engage in returning Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili back to Ukraine from a prison in Georgia as he holds a Ukrainian passport. Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on Friday after the opposition politician returned to...
AFP

Georgia ruling party leads polls, opposition alleges fraud

Georgia's ruling party was leading on Sunday in local elections the opposition criticised as fraudulent, deepening a long-running political crisis in the Caucasus country exacerbated by the arrest of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili. The Georgian Dream party was ahead after nearly all the votes had been counted with 46.6 percent, while all opposition parties combined garnered 53.4 percent in Saturday's ballot, official results showed. "Georgian Dream's decisive victory yesterday is the victory of peace, stability, and development in Georgia," party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze said Observers from the OSCE said Saturday's voting had been marred by "widespread and consistent allegations of intimidation, vote-buying, pressure on candidates and voters, and an unlevel playing field".
Observer-Reporter

Experts said police reform requires officers to think of themselves as ‘guardians’

A cultural shift among law enforcement members is essential to police reform, shifting from a mentality of “warriors” to “guardians,” police veterans said in a panel discussion Thursday. California University of Pennsylvania hosted the discussion, “The Civil Rights Act and the Police: From Mississippi Burning to Minneapolis.” Panelists included alumni...
CNN

Why October 19 could be a catastrophic day for the US economy

New York (CNN Business) — The United States could be just weeks away from defaulting on its debt for the first time ever. The $28.4 trillion debt limit was reinstated August 1. Since then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been keeping the nation's finances afloat by using emergency accounting maneuvers. Known as "extraordinary measures," these steps allow the government to borrow additional funds without breaching the debt ceiling.
