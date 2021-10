The Indianola boys golf team took advantage of playing on their home course Monday, winning first place at the Indianola Invitational at the Indianola Country Club shooting a 299 team score. Preston Bily took home a first place finish with a 70, while teammate Jackson Overton came in second shooting a 71, and Cooper Nailor finished in fifth with a 75. Preston Bily tells KNIA Sports he feels the team is improving meet after meet, and the team is going about getting better the right way.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO