John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg still battling, this time as opposing Laver Cup captains

It’s been 40 years since John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg last played a match on the ATP tour. In the men’s singles final at the 1981 US Open, McEnroe bested his storied rival in four sets to notch his fourth Grand Slam title. McEnroe, then 22 years old, went on to win three more championships — two at Wimbledon and another US Open — while Borg, then 25, soon retired and didn’t compete in another Grand Slam match.