Essentially a dead team walking for the last couple of weeks, the offensively-challenged Mets took the field Saturday evening on the precipice of official playoff elimination and facing the potential National League Cy Young Award winner in Corbin Burnes on the hill for Milwaukee. And if you’ve been watching the Mets in the second half, everything went pretty much as you’d expect—with the painfully obvious being made official with the Phillies victory over the Pirates, and Burnes stifling the Mets offense as the team played its way to another desultory one run defeat.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO