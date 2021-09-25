Luis Nunez Shuts Out Jayvon Garnett Over Ten Rounds

Castillo and the Reds won't face the Pirates on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Cincinnati. The two teams will make up the contest next Monday, the lone mutual off day remaining in their respective 2021 schedules. In light of the postponement, expect Cincinnati to simply move all members of its five-man rotation back a day in the pitching schedule. Castillo will line up to make his next start in Thursday's series opener versus the Nationals at home.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO