Broken Arrow, OK

Luis Nunez Shuts Out Jayvon Garnett Over Ten Rounds

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuis Nunez made the most of his 22nd birthday and first career fight in the United States. The unbeaten prospect from Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic impressed in a clear-cut, unanimous decision victory over Cincinnati’s Jayvon ‘Jigsaw’ Garnett in their Showtime-televised featherweight contest Friday evening at Central Park Community Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Judges Henry Ellick (100-90), Henry Gueary (100-90) and David Sutherland (100-90) all scored every round in favor of Nunez in their ShoBox chief support.

