CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Leatherback Brewing Company Opens Its First Beer Made Using Solar Power

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 9 days ago

Sunshine and Rain Mango Double IPA are made at Leatherback’s now energy-independent brewery on St. Thomas with mangoes harvested in Frederiksted, St. Croix. The St. Thomas brewery is now fully off-grid and is operating on 100% solar power. The Havensight location makes specialty beer and explores new beer innovations under the direction of brewmaster David Bronstein and Jose Flores, Leatherback’s newest brewer. The St. Thomas operations are now under the leadership of Flores and Jerah Coviello, the new St. Thomas Tasting Room manager.

stjohnsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
coloradocommunitymedia.com

How Raices Brewing Company honors its roots

Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate Latinx communities here in Denver and across the country. It's a time when people are encouraged to celebrate and enjoy Latinx culture while experiencing the wonderful foods, drinks, traditions and sense of community the Hispanic culture has to offer. As we celebrate...
DENVER, CO
Westword

De Steeg Brewing Sells, Becomes Berkeley Alley Beer Company

For the past eight years, De Steeg Brewing's biggest weakness has also been its strength. Located just off the busy corner of Tennyson Street and 44th Avenue, the tiny beer maker faces the alley. That fact makes it a hard-to-find spot for those who don't know about it — and a hidden treasure for those who do.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
culturemap.com

BAKFISH Brewing Company presents Music to My Beers: Oktoberfest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Music to My Beers: Oktoberfest will feature live musical performances, an outdoor brew hall occupied by a dozen regional breweries, a live art installation from renowned Houston street artist Gonzo, an open-air craft business market, and prominent local food trucks showcasing their seasonal menus.
DRINKS
kulturehub.com

Trace Network Labs and 7 Bridges Brewing Company Launching First-Ever Craft Beer NFTs

The world’s first-ever craft beer NFTs are about to be released. Trace Network Labs, the company behind the NFT marketplace Bling, is releasing just 99 digitized craft NFT bottles, courtesy of Vietnamese brewer 7 Bridges Brewing Company, in this first-ever launch. The NFTs are specifically designed to be used within...
DRINKS
Lakeland Gazette

Dissent Craft Brewing Company – Lakeland Opening

Dissent Craft Brewing posted the following on their Facebook page:. THIS IS NOT A DRILL!! We are super excited to announce that today we passed a health inspection and submitted our application to the state for licensing. We will officially (yes you read that right….OFFICIALLY) be kicking off our soft-opening...
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Tasting#Craft Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Havensight#West Indies Power#Usvi
globalconstructionreview.com

Australian company plans $22bn scheme to bring solar power to Southeast Asia

Singapore may be drawing up to 15% of its electricity from solar power generated in Australia by 2027, if a scheme by renewables specialist Sun Cable comes to fruition. The company aims to build vast solar farms in Northern Australia, which it describes as “one of the most reliably sunny places on Earth”. This power will then be supplied to Indonesia and Singapore by a 4,200km-long high voltage direct power cable.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Frederick News-Post

UnCapped: Tarboro Brewing Company

In Episode 242 of UnCapped, host Chris Sands is in conversation with Inez Ribustello, the cofounder Tarboro Brewing Company, based in Tarboro, North Carolina, about her career in wine, how Tarboro Brewing came to be, and her new memoir, “Life After Windows.” Here is an edited excerpt of their talk.
FOOD & DRINKS
mix957gr.com

Perrin Brewing and Beer City Beer Collaborate on New Brew

Perrin Brewing Co. and Beer City Bread Co. have teamed up on a new beer: Beer City Rye IPA. The two West Michigan business are really bringing things full circle with this collaboration as Beer City Bread Co. uses Perrin beer in their baked goods. Here's how they describe the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
cbslocal.com

Burning Barrel Brewing Company

Lori Wallace is in Rancho Cordova at Burning Barrel Brewing Company, and they have the world's hottest beer! It's not what you think. Check them out to get a taste of hot (spicy) beer!
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MLive

Perrin Brewing releases beer made with Grand Rapids company’s rye bread

COMSTOCK PARK, MI – Two Grand Rapids-area companies have combined to create a new beer. Beer City Rye IPA is the creation of Perrin Brewing Company and Beer City Bread Co., a local company that makes artisan breads with beer. Beer City Rye IPA is now available on draft and in 6-packs at the brewery’s Comstock Park pub, with statewide distribution coming soon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Brewbound.com

Container Brewing Releases Its First Fresh Hop IPA

Container has dropped other fresh hop beers since during their young existence, but they’ve always been somewhat outside the norm with respect to what most folks do with fresh hops. Not this time!. Fresh Coast, a classic IPA with fresh Chinook, has highlights of fresh grapefruit hop flavour, with an...
DRINKS
outsidebusinessjournal.com

ATHLETIC BREWING HOSTS FIRST OFFICIAL NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER MILE

STRATFORD, CT AND SAN DIEGO, CA (September 27, 2021) — Leading craft non-alcoholic beer maker Athletic Brewing Co. is excited to announce that it will host the first-ever NA Beer Mile on October 17 in Stratford, Conn. The 1-mile race, invented by a group of Canadian runners in 1989, combines...
STRATFORD, CT
seattlepi.com

Halcyon Brewing Company to open this fall in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood

Get ready beer afficandos, a new and exciting brewery is coming to Seattle's beer scene: Halcyon Brewing Company. In the space that Naked City Brewery used to occupy in the Greenwood neighborhood, two local families — Tom and Lisa Furey and Matt and Lauren Hipp — with experience in the Seattle beer industry are coming together to open this latest watering hole.
SEATTLE, WA
Nashville Post

Claritas invests $10M in Atlanta solar power company

Nashville-based private equity firm Claritas Capital has invested $10 million in an Atlanta solar power company to accelerate its growth in the United States and Africa. Renewvia Energy Corp. designs, installs, owns and operates commercial and community solar power system across three continents. The investment will enable the company to...
NASHVILLE, TN
kingstonthisweek.com

Brews News: Creemore confines its Oktoberfest beer to season

Oktoberfest in Munich has ground to a halt and in Kitchener-Waterloo, it’s again a micro-gathering and virtual event. But that hasn’t stopped us from craving the beer style that made Munich famous. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Among the...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy