Leatherback Brewing Company Opens Its First Beer Made Using Solar Power
Sunshine and Rain Mango Double IPA are made at Leatherback’s now energy-independent brewery on St. Thomas with mangoes harvested in Frederiksted, St. Croix. The St. Thomas brewery is now fully off-grid and is operating on 100% solar power. The Havensight location makes specialty beer and explores new beer innovations under the direction of brewmaster David Bronstein and Jose Flores, Leatherback’s newest brewer. The St. Thomas operations are now under the leadership of Flores and Jerah Coviello, the new St. Thomas Tasting Room manager.stjohnsource.com
