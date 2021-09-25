Leatherback Brewing Company Opens Its First Beer Made Using Solar Power

Singapore may be drawing up to 15% of its electricity from solar power generated in Australia by 2027, if a scheme by renewables specialist Sun Cable comes to fruition. The company aims to build vast solar farms in Northern Australia, which it describes as “one of the most reliably sunny places on Earth”. This power will then be supplied to Indonesia and Singapore by a 4,200km-long high voltage direct power cable.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO