Trinity has been reaping the benefits of a rejuvenated offense in this 2021 campaign. A change of pace compared to the year’s past. That offense would keep rolling against Newport. Trinity was up by 21 early on with Newport trying to mount a comeback, but instead, the Shamrock’s Collin Morrow comes down with the interception. It was one of those nights for Newport, as Trinity glides to a 42-7 win.