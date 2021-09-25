CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragon Ball Super Reveals Vegeta's Biggest Ultra Ego Lie

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball Super's newest chapter revealed Vegeta's biggest lie with his Ultra Ego form yet! As the fight between and Granolah rages on with the newest chapters of the manga, Vegeta has unleashed a brand new form that is completely unique to him. Taking on the training on Planet Yardrat and his training with Beerus in the God of Destruction techniques, Vegeta has unlocked what he calls the "Ultra Ego" form. This form gave him a brand new power, but at the same time started to unlock more of his aggression and capacity to make easy mistakes.

