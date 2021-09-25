Dragon Ball Super Reveals Vegeta's Biggest Ultra Ego Lie

The Granolah The Survivor Arc has continued seeing Goku and Vegeta battling the sins of their ancestors, with the intergalactic bounty hunter becoming the strongest mortal in the universe in order to get revenge on the Saiyan race and their former leader in the alien despot, Freeza. Though Granolah might currently be the strongest opponent that the Z Fighters have ever encountered, it seems that Son Goku has managed to discover a new defensive strategy that is able to counter some of the most powerful blows that have ever been shot his way in the latest manga chapter.

