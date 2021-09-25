Dragon Ball Super Reveals Vegeta's Biggest Ultra Ego Lie
Dragon Ball Super's newest chapter revealed Vegeta's biggest lie with his Ultra Ego form yet! As the fight between and Granolah rages on with the newest chapters of the manga, Vegeta has unleashed a brand new form that is completely unique to him. Taking on the training on Planet Yardrat and his training with Beerus in the God of Destruction techniques, Vegeta has unlocked what he calls the "Ultra Ego" form. This form gave him a brand new power, but at the same time started to unlock more of his aggression and capacity to make easy mistakes.comicbook.com
Comments / 0