CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Westinghouse Smacks Union Local for First Loss

WTRF
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorristown, OH (WTRF) – The score was already 42-12 in favor of the visiting Bulldogs at the half. Kai’Ron collins punched it in from in close to make it 49-12. Collins was true from the goal line again to make if 56-12 and that would be your final score.

www.wtrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westinghouse#American Football#Wtrf
Selam Times-Journal

Selma, Southside each host homecoming games this week

Having vanquished an cross-county rival for the second time in as many tries this season, Southside now turns its eyes back toward the playoff race. The Panthers (4-1, 2-1) have three games remaining in Class 3A, Region 3, and coach Charles Moody believes Southside is in prime position to earn a home game to open the postseason.
SELMA, AL
mvprogress.com

SLAM Gives Bulldogs First Loss

Here is just a sampling of what happened to the Virgin Valley High School football team Friday night in Mesquite: two touchdowns called back, dropped passes, two muffed kick returns, turnovers in both the red zone and deep in their own territory. Yes, it was that kind of night. But...
MESQUITE, NV
bellaireathletics.com

JV volleyball fall in straight sets to Union Local Thursday

The Lady Reds pushed the Lady Jets to the limit in the second set Thursday before losing in straight sets, 12-25, 24-26. Madison Miller led the team in defeat with seven aces and three digs while Deena Call aided the cause with three digs, one kill and one block.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Record

East Union couldn’t shake off negative plays in loss to Oakdale

OAKDALE — East Union senior quarterback Luke Weaver limped slightly toward the exit at Oakdale High’s Corral Friday night feeling all the hits he had just taken either while running the ball or from getting sacked by the Mustangs defense in a 59-13 Valley Oak League loss. It was a...
OAKDALE, CA
Ponca City News

Woodland Cougars suffer first loss

Body MOORELAND -- In a game in which the lead changed hands a number of times, Mooreland handed the Woodland Cougars their first defeat of the 2021 season 30-28. Woodland took the opening kickoff and mounted a 13-play drive to the Mooreland oneyard line. However, a fumble ended that Cougar threat. After Mooreland was held to a three plays and punt situation, Woodland again drove the ball deep into Mooreland territory and this time successfully put points on the scoreboard. A 15-yard pass from Aidan Rhodes to Lucien McKinney was good for a touchdown. The conversion attempt failed and Woodland led 6-0.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Ole Miss defenders weigh in on challenge of Alabama QB Bryce Young

Matt Corral won't be the only stellar quarterback on the field Saturday in Tuscaloosa when 12th-ranked Ole Miss tangles with No. 1 Alabama. The Crimson Tide will roll one out of their own in the form of sophomore Bryce Young. The talented signal caller has proven to be among the best in the nation at this early juncture of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
Capital Journal

Raiders fall to Wall for first loss

The Lyman Raiders football team traveled to Wall to face the Wall Eagles on Friday. The Eagles came away with a 42-6 victory. The Eagles, who’ve done most of their damage on the ground in the early part of the season, attacked through the air. Quarterback Burk Blasius threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter to put the Eagles up 14-0. The Eagles added another score in the second quarter when Blair Blasius returned a fumble 46 yards for a touchdown. The Raiders got on the board on a six yard touchdown run by quarterback Teagan Gourneau, but the two point conversion was no good. The Eagles took a 21-6 lead into halftime.
FOOTBALL
nonpareilonline.com

Iowa Western bounces back after first loss

After starting the season 8-0, NJCAA D-I No. 2 Iowa Western fell to No. 7 Butler Community College (KS) 3-2 on Friday night at Butler’s home invite. The Reivers bounced back on Saturday to sweep both Laramie Community College and Independence Community College, finishing the tournament with three wins and one loss. Iowa Western swept Pratt Community College on Friday before losing to Butler.
IOWA STATE
wbaa.org

Boilers Suffer First Loss of Season Against the Irish

In its first matchup against cross-state rival Notre Dame since 2014, the Purdue football team fared no better Saturday afternoon in South Bend than in its previous game in Indianapolis seven years ago. No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0) was in command through most of the game in its 27-13 win...
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Enterprise

Henderson hands Central first loss of the season

If it wasn’t a game to forget, it was a third quarter to forget at the very least Friday night in Cecilia. Down 7-0 to Henderson County at halftime, previously-undefeated Central Hardin gave up three third-quarter touchdowns on the way to a 34-6 loss to the Colonels. “We made critical...
HARDIN, KY
vicksburgnews.com

WC takes their first loss of the season

Warren Central High School football team took their first loss of the season on Friday against the defending state champs Oak Grove with a score of 37-20. The Warriors scored in the opening of the game and eventually pushed the lead to 16-0 by halftime. The Vikings were able to...
HIGH SCHOOL
guttenbergpress.com

Columbus Catholic hands MFL MarMac first loss

MFL MarMac’s bid for another late-game victory fell short Sept. 17, as the Bulldogs lost 16-14 at Columbus Catholic. The district opener marked the team’s first loss this season. The Bulldogs were trailing 16-8 with less than four minutes remaining in the game when quarterback Carver Blietz-Bentien connected with Brandon...
HIGH SCHOOL
robertsoncountyconnection.com

Christian Community gives South Haven first loss

The Christian Community Colts showed a lot of passion in their 36-18 win over South Haven Friday, Sept. 17. Both teams got on the board first with long running back passes for touchdowns. Jake Gustafason gave the Colts a 14-6 lead with a 60-yard touchdown run. Ben Sorto finished off...
FOOTBALL
Parnon

Marshall Collapses for First Loss in 2021

Marshall football played three good quarters of football, but not four. East Carolina scored 21 unanswered points in the final 7:31 of action to earn a 42-38 comeback victory over the Herd. “We weren’t able to come up with some plays in the second half,” head coach Charles Huff said....
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy