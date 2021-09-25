Westinghouse Smacks Union Local for First Loss

The Lyman Raiders football team traveled to Wall to face the Wall Eagles on Friday. The Eagles came away with a 42-6 victory. The Eagles, who’ve done most of their damage on the ground in the early part of the season, attacked through the air. Quarterback Burk Blasius threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter to put the Eagles up 14-0. The Eagles added another score in the second quarter when Blair Blasius returned a fumble 46 yards for a touchdown. The Raiders got on the board on a six yard touchdown run by quarterback Teagan Gourneau, but the two point conversion was no good. The Eagles took a 21-6 lead into halftime.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO