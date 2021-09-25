Looking Backward Sept. 25
Sept. 25, 2011: The co-creator and executive producer of “The Amazing Race” has teamed up with director and producers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer to create “The Great Escape,” a competition series for TNT and shot the pilot episode on Dark Island’s Singer Castle. Preparation took two weeks, and the project was kept under a tight lid, with the castle operating normally until Sept. 14, the day of the shooting. TNT transformed the century-old castle back into its Gilded Age glory by repairing hidden levers, secret passageways, gates, jail locks and doors.www.nny360.com
