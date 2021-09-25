CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Pine-Richland is back on track

By Steve Rotstein
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of the talk of Pine-Richland’s demise after losing its first three games this season appear to have been greatly exaggerated. Now the Rams have the look of a team that could, potentially, repeat as WPIAL champions. Ryan Palmieri scored two 2-yard touchdowns in the second quarter and the defense...

