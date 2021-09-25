CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Plaza Art Fair returns for 90th year

By Betsy Webster
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOFGS_0c7Xt0qc00

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After COVID-19 put the kibosh on the Plaza Art Fair as we know it, the festival is back celebrating 90 years.

“It’s just a tradition that’s quite beautiful,” said Arielle Thomas Newman.

“We have about 1,300 artists that applied,” said Country Club Plaza General Manager Kasey Bena. “We’ve got over 200 artists that are here.”

Many have been coming for decades.

“When I lived in Puerto Rico, I’d come back in September just to be sure I did this,” said Greg Jones of Roeland Park.

This 90th year is kind of like always.

“Exhilarating. It’s awesome. It’s a lot of fun,” said artist Michael Kemper.

Except that last year it wasn’t.

“Last year was a bummer for a lot of reasons,” said Bena.

So there’s a degree of gratitude for this good time.

“Much appreciated, especially after the year that we’ve had,” said Keith Ross.

“It just feels good to be out with people again and doing things that we normally do, or used to do,” said Erika Lusco.

“I love all the people here,” said 6-year-old Brooks Smith.

But for his parents and sisters, the special part is less about the energy of all those other people around them than the ones they came with.

“Because our dad‘s leaving, and we want to spend more time with him before he leaves,” his 8-year-old sister, Ella, explained.

“My husband is leaving on Tuesday for deployment,” her mother, Katrina Smith, continued.

Her youngest, Reagan Perkowski, filled us in on where he works.

“The Air Force!” she said in a chipper 3-year-old’s shout.

Her dad intended to add to his collection Friday. It’s a collection that costs nothing and means everything.

“Those hugs and those kisses and stuff like that that you can get before you are gone for a little while,” said Greg Smith.

He said he’ll be stationed as a firefighter in Dubai for the next six months.

The art fair continues Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Taliban raid suspected IS hideout after bombing in capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban forces raided an Islamic State affiliate’s hideout in the Afghan capital and killed several insurgents, hours after a deadly bombing outside a mosque in Kabul, the Taliban said Monday. Sunday’s bombing outside the Eid Gah mosque killed five civilians, and while no claim of responsibility...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
CNN

Why Kyrsten Sinema's tactics may backfire

(CNN) — Democratic hopes for passing big legislation through the Senate rely on Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Both have made things difficult for Senate Democrats because they are moderates who have been hesitant to pass big spending packages. But while Democrats are lucky to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Newman
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

George Floyd statue in NYC defaced for second time

The recently unveiled sculpture of George Floyd in Union Square in New York City has already been vandalized. Blue paint was thrown on the bust of Floyd at around 10 a.m. Sunday, NBC New York reported. Police said security video shows a person mixing the paint behind the sculpture before defacing it and running away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

CNN

665K+
Followers
102K+
Post
549M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy