MORRIS: God blesses us with His natural gifts

Some of the voices of the world are saying the words of God (Scriptures) are not relevant in our day and time. The Savior foresaw this philosophy and gave a parable to guide us. This parable the Savior taught is referred to as the sower and is one of a small number of parables reported in all three of the synoptic Gospels. "A sower went out to sow his seed: and as he sowed, some fell by the way side; and it was trodden down, and the fowls of the air devoured it. And some fell upon a rock; and as soon as it was sprung up, it withered away, because it lacked moisture. And some fell among thorns; and the thorns sprang up with it and choked it. And other fell on good ground, and sprang up, and bare fruit an hundredfold. And when he had said these things, he cried, He that hath ears to hear, let him hear." (Luke 8: 5-8 in the Bible) Matthew added this, "But other fell into good ground, and brought forth fruit, some an hundredfold, some sixtyfold, some thirtyfold…" (Matthew 13: 8-9 in the Bible)

