Eastside sophomore Abigail Morgan chosen for State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council

By From Staff Reports
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia School Superintendent Richard Woods recently announced that Eastside High School sophomore Abigail Morgan is one of 66 high school students in the state selected to serve on his 2021-2022 Student Advisory Council. Throughout the year, the 66 student-member council will meet with Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom.

