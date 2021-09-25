Eastside sophomore Abigail Morgan chosen for State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Two Baltimore County Public Schools students along with two recent graduates were appointed to serve on Maryland’s Youth Advisory Council, officials announced. “As members of the council, our students and recent graduates will make legislative recommendations on issues affecting their peers, promote youth policy issues, and serve as liaisons between Maryland’s youth and Maryland’s policymakers,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “BCPS has a proud legacy of developing student leaders, and we are pleased that BCPS and its students will be so well-represented as the council does its work.” Ricky Bridges, a junior at Franklin High School, Maja Durkovic, a junior at Eastern Technical High School, Meghna Chandrasekaran, a 2021 graduate of Western School of Technology and Rosalind Marfo of Reisterstown, a 2021 graduate of Franklin High School and a freshman at the University of Maryland, College Park will all serve one-year terms on the council. This will be the first year on the council for Chandrasekaran and Durkovic and the second year for Bridges and Marfo. A total of 23 high school and college students from ten Maryland counties will serve on the council.

TOWSON, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO