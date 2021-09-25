ARMSTRONG-REINER: To have peace, we must live and work for it

This past Tuesday was the International Day of Peace. And as I found out about it that morning, I kept recalling questions my father would ask. He commented that whenever we talk about peace, we usually define it as the absence of war. But he wanted something more, something we can work toward. He wanted to know how we could define peace with positive terms, not negative ones. After all, doesn’t Jesus, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” (Matthew 5:9) So, what is peace?