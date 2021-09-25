CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

HERITAGE HILLS GIBSON SOUTHERN 44 BLITZ

wevv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures bounced back into the mid 70s across the region earlier today - southerly winds paired with our ample supply of sunshine helped drive our afternoon high 6° higher than Thursday's, leaving us with a peak temperature of 77° in Evansville. Despite the warmer weather, Our Friday was nothing short of absolutely perfect. After seeing temperatures dip toward the mid 60s by 10PM, overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 50s by the predawn hours Saturday. The combination of our southerly wind flow and some added cloud cover will keep temperatures more mild tomorrow morning - we'll only fall as low as 57° in the River City. That added cloud cover will arrive overnight ahead of an advancing cold front.

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Taliban: ISIS-K cell destroyed after mosque bombing

The Taliban say they have destroyed an ISIS-K cell responsible for a deadly bombing at a mosque in Afghanistan's capital over the weekend. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the group carried out a counter attack on the cell late Sunday, according to Reuters. "The ISIS base...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
CBS News

Former top diplomat Fumio Kishida elected Japan's prime minister

Tokyo — Fumio Kishida was elected Japan's prime minister in a parliamentary vote Monday and will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other domestic and global challenges and leading a national election within weeks. With his party and its coalition partner holding a majority in both houses, Kishida...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blitz#Temperature

Comments / 0

Community Policy