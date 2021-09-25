HERITAGE HILLS GIBSON SOUTHERN 44 BLITZ

Temperatures bounced back into the mid 70s across the region earlier today - southerly winds paired with our ample supply of sunshine helped drive our afternoon high 6° higher than Thursday's, leaving us with a peak temperature of 77° in Evansville. Despite the warmer weather, Our Friday was nothing short of absolutely perfect. After seeing temperatures dip toward the mid 60s by 10PM, overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 50s by the predawn hours Saturday. The combination of our southerly wind flow and some added cloud cover will keep temperatures more mild tomorrow morning - we'll only fall as low as 57° in the River City. That added cloud cover will arrive overnight ahead of an advancing cold front.