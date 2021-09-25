CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-25 00:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT early this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 12:55 AM tonight. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/01 AM 4.1 1.7 1.6 0 Minor 25/02 PM 3.4 1.0 1.4 0 None 26/02 AM 3.7 1.3 1.2 0 None 26/02 PM 2.8 0.4 0.9 0 None 27/02 AM 3.5 1.1 1.0 0 None 27/03 PM 3.2 0.8 1.4 0-1 None

