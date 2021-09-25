CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ANOTHER OPINION: New maps drawn, not much changes

Goshen News
 9 days ago

The Indiana General Assembly is well on its way to adopting new state legislative and U.S. congressional district maps. In doing so, it will reinforce the Republican Party’s dominance in state politics for another 10 years. There’s no dispute that Indiana is a solidly red state. But it’s nowhere close...

www.goshennews.com

Orange Leader

OPINION: My Five Cents: US Congressional redistricting map released

This week, the Texas Legislature is meeting to discuss everything from redistricting to electricity and the grid. We’ve only got a few more weeks left in this special session, hopefully we will get everything done!. Here are five things happening around your state:. Governor’s Broadband Council report released. This month...
CONGRESS & COURTS
madison

Wisconsin Republicans seek few changes to voting maps

Republican legislators on Tuesday approved a joint resolution that proclaims changes to the Wisconsin's legislative and congressional districts should be minimal — a sea change from their approach to redistricting 10 years ago. The resolution, which was approved along party lines in both chambers of the Legislature, declares that the...
WISCONSIN STATE
New Haven Register

Republicans nix changes to their Indiana congressional map

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans voted down a Democratic overhaul of Indiana’s congressional redistricting before moving ahead with their speedy approval of new election district maps that will be used for the next decade. The Indiana Senate elections committee voted 7-2 along party lines Tuesday in favor of the Republican-drawn redistricting...
INDIANA STATE
madison

Opinion | Another threat to democracy: harassing poll workers

This insanity over the 2020 presidential election is threatening America's system of self-government. That's not just my view of what is known throughout the land as Donald Trump's "Big Lie," but a worry held by many who study the health of American democracy and its underpinnings. You tear down the people's faith in fair elections and you destroy the bedrock of our ability to make decisions on who shall be our leaders.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Indiana State
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Our View editorial: New maps change lines, may end in a county faceoff

In theory, the Indiana General Assembly’s redistricting process is a re-examination of how the state’s shifting populations can best be represented through an equitable election process. The new maps, based on the 2020 census, attempt to break down boundary lines by keeping most townships together. That means for the most...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
centraljersey.com

Opinion: Refugees will change voting demographics

“Give us you’re tired, you’re poor, you’re Democratic voters.”. A Sept. 1 report from the Wall Street Journal states that “The U.S. State Department estimates that it left behind the majority of Afghan interpreters and others that helped our U.S. forces.” “Further, the U.S. still doesn’t have reliable data on who was evacuated, nor what visas they may or may not qualify for.”
IMMIGRATION
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: One party shouldn’t draw the maps for the next decade

The Indiana General Assembly announced the proposed U.S. House of Representatives and Indiana State House of Representatives districts Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, the new district lines are expected to benefit the Indiana GOP. Indiana Republicans, who have a supermajority in the Statehouse, completely controlled the redistricting process. The new maps could determine...
INDIANA STATE
CharlotteObserver.com

With NC political maps about to be drawn, some lawmakers are leaving. Why it matters.

Four North Carolina state lawmakers have now announced that they will not run for reelection in 2022, as the Republican-controlled General Assembly is preparing to redraw state legislative and congressional districts. That means some lawmakers who have announced they aren’t running for another term don’t yet know exactly how easy,...
POLITICS
Greensburg Daily News

Republican-drawn district maps pass with no Democrat votes

INDIANAPOLIS – District maps for the next 10 years passed through both chambers of the Indiana Legislature Friday without any Democratic votes over protests from both parties. The bill, which included new district maps for the House, Senate and congressional districts, will impact 2022 elections in Indiana and were drawn...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thephoto-news.com

New York’s Congressional map will change

Want to drop a line to your congressman? You might be writing a different person after next year’s elections. Congressional district lines are redrawn every ten years after the federal census, a process fraught with political angst. For the first time this year, New York is using an independent bipartisan...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Kane County Reporter

Keicher questions changes to district maps: 'If there was no issue with the map viability ... why the revision?'

Critics are raising questions regarding Democratic-led efforts to revise Illinois legislative district maps. In May, the Democratic-led state Senate passed new legislative maps which Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed, according to a report from The Center Square as syndicated on Yahoo! News. Critics argued that the proposed maps were heavily partisan in favor of Democratic interests. State GOP lawmakers filed a lawsuit on the grounds that the maps were not valid since Democrats relied on estimates and not population data from the U.S. Census Bureau as is typical during the mapmaking process.
POLITICS
kciiradio.com

Proposed Redistricting Maps Show Changes for Washington County

A glimpse into how Iowa’s congressional and legislative districts could look over the next 10 years was given last week. The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, which draws the state’s political maps, released its first set of proposed maps to the public and lawmakers on Thursday. While the maps show Washington County remaining in the 2nd Congressional District, there are some changes for the state house and senate districts. Currently House District 78 comprises most of Washington County while the southeast portion is a part of District 84. The proposed map which would be effective for the 2022 election shows the 76th district taking up much of the northern half of the county with the rest included in district 78. For senate districts, currently most of the county is in the 39th district with the southeast portion in district 42. The proposed map shows most of the northern half of the county in the 38th district with the rest in the 39th district. Final approval for these maps are due by December 1st.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
