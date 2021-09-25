Neo-Nazis are still on Facebook. And they're making money

If you haven’t tried Facebook ads already and you know a lot of people who have, you probably don’t want to. They’re uncharted waters, and many before you have failed. At least once or twice, sometimes even from business professionals, you’ve probably heard plain and simple that Facebook ads don’t work. Everyone who tries just loses their money with minimal results. First, let’s dispel that myth. Not everyone fails on Facebook marketing. It is a highly effective platform, but only if you succeed in utilizing it’s tools properly.

