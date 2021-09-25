CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judas Priest 50 Years of Metal

By Richard Dollarhide
musicinminnesota.com
Cover picture for the articleRinging ears, burnt retinas, and waking up feeling like you got hit by a truck. That is what it is like being between the stage and audience at a Judas Priest show. Thursday night at The Armory, the Metal Gods that are Judas Priest brought their legendary style of heavy metal to a packed and pumped-up crowd.

